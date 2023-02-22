STILLWATER — With the shot-clock bleeding down to zero, Anna Gret Asi stepped back and lofted a deep shot toward the net.

The Oklahoma State guard was able to create some separation between herself and Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski, but with the play breaking down, Asi’s shot attempt, which was taken off her back foot, appeared more destined to end out of bounds than with points.

But, it swished seamlessly through the net.

The Cowgirls' bench erupted as Asi trotted back down the court, quickly swarmed by teammates as ISU coach Bill Fennelly called for a timeout with 48 seconds remaining.

Paired with a set of free throws by Asi’s teammate Lexy Keys seconds later, and the step-back 3 would prove to be OSU’s go-ahead basket as the fourth quarter ended.

Cowgirls 73, Cyclones 68.

“Anna Gret has proven she’s capable of those shots in those big moments,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said after the game. “She’s fearless.”

On a night where the Cowgirls shot 66% from 3-point range, and Asi – as well as teammates Taylen Collins and Terryn Milton – scoring double digits, OSU usurped No. 20 Iowa State in Stillwater at Gallagher-Iba Arena to claim sole possession of third place in the Big 12 standings.

The victory also extended the Cowgirls’ winning streak to six games, meaning OSU hasn’t lost since Jan. 28 against Texas.

“This team got picked ninth (in conference preseason polls),” Hoyt said. “I don’t really feel like we’ve ever gotten the respect that we deserve. Sitting here right now, I don’t feel like we’ve gotten the respect that we deserve in the polls, in the rankings.”

OSU (20-7, 10-5 Big 12) carried a 9-point lead into the locker room, bolstered by guard Lior Garzon drilling 3-of-4 shots from beyond the arc. But the Cyclones crept back into the game out of the intermission, eventually taking a 51-50 lead late in the third quarter.

After keeping the Cyclones (17-8, 9-6) at bay for the majority of the game, ISU’s Ashley Joens would score seven of her game-high 20 points in the fourth, allowing Iowa State to remain within reach.

Then, Asi drilled her 3.

“G doesn’t need to be open to knock down a 3, ever,” said guard Terryn Milton, who finished with a team-high 15 points and assisted on Asi’s trey. “She has ice in her veins to knock it down.”

And while the 3 catapulted the Cowgirls to their sixth-straight win, it also pushed OSU to its 20th win this season, the first time the program eclipsed that threshold since the 2017-18 season.

“I’m with these girls every single day,” Collins said. “I know how much work that we’ve put in, I know everybody’s bought in, so it’s just that belief that I’ve had from the very beginning. I knew we were going to do great things.”

For Hoyt, in her first season coaching the Cowgirls, OSU surpassed its 9-win total from last season during the nonconference portion of the year and the 10 conference wins – with three games still remaining – is more than the Cowgirls have had in three of the past five seasons.

Yet, Hoyt doesn’t appear on any late season coach of the year watchlists. The Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year announced 15 finalists for the award, with Hoyt’s name not on the list. No Big 12 coaches appeared either.

“Oh, absolutely,” ISU coach Bill Fennelly said postgame. “I think she’ll win it, I really do. It’s hard not to say that she’s not in the conversation. That’s a given. It’s just a matter of everyone views those things differently.”

Her players share the same sentiment.

“I mean if you look at just the huge jump this program has taken in one year, what she’s done, who she’s brought in, I think that she 100% deserves to be in that conversation,” Milton said. “I think she should win it, and I’m not being biased.”