With 3-point and rebounding woes, OSU’s losing skid continues against Baylor

As the ESPN2 broadcast returned from halftime, the broadcast crew of Mark Neely and Chris Spatola wanted to highlight the 3-point shooting clinic Baylor was putting on.

Speaking over a montage of threes from the Bears in the first half, Neely said, “They are what we thought they were. And Oklahoma State let them off the hook.”

Neely said it jokingly as Baylor inbounded the ball with a comfortable lead, the quote referencing an infamous postgame speech delivered by former Arizona Cardinals coach Dennis Green.

But, it also rang true.

Entering Saturday evening’s contest, Baylor had attempted more threes than any other team in the Big 12. They’d also made the most 3-point shots.

And inside The Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, that trend continued. The Bears gashed the Cowboys, shooting 38% from three and routing OSU, 74-58.

The double-digit loss was the largest defeat for the Cowboys this season and resulted in the third-straight loss for OSU.

With 11 minutes remaining and the Bears boasting a 59-36 lead, a power outage inside the area resulted in a 15-minute delay. Out of the break, the Cowboys found some traction offensively, but Baylor (12-5 overall, 2-3 Big 12) held close, eventually closing out the game.

For the third consecutive game, OSU (9-8, 1-4) was held to under 60 points, despite BU ranking as the worst conference defense.

Without starting center Moussa Cisse, who remained sidelined for the third consecutive game with a left ankle injury, OSU struggled to create offense in the inside, leading to 33 attempts from the perimeter.

The Cowboys attempted more threes than Baylor (24).

While the Bears thrived from three, with L.J. Cryer, Keyonte George and Adam Flagler powering the efforts, the Cowboys struggled, finishing the night shooting only 21% from 3-point range.

OSU forward Kalib Boone got caught in foul trouble early in the game, leading to him playing only 14 minutes. The 6-foot-9 Boone had become a catalyst for the Cowboys’ offense during Cisse’s absence, but finished the game with only four shot attempts and eight points, all coming in the final three minutes.

Instead, the offense came through guards Avery Anderson, who scored 11, and Caleb Asberry, who led the team with 14 points. Anderson’s performance comes with the junior guard having a wrist injury that held him scoreless against Kansas State earlier this week.

The Cowboys were also thoroughly outrebounded Saturday, losing the battle 41-30.

BAYLOR 74, OKLAHOMA STATE 58

OSU;23;35;--;58

BU;39;35;--;74

OSU (9-8): Asberry 5-12 0-0 14, Anderson 5-12 1-3 11, Thompson 4-10 0-0 9, Boone 3-4 2-3 8, Newton 2-7 2-2 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Wright 0-5 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0

BU (12-5): Cryer 6-9 0-0 16, Thamba 3-7 6-6 12, Bridges 5-7 1-2 12, Flagler 2-5 5-6 11, George 2-8 2-5 8, Ojianwuna 3-6 1-2 7, Lohner 3-4 0-1 6, Love 1-6 0-0 2, Younkin 0-1 0-0 0, Bonner 0-1 0-0 0

3-Point Goals: OSU 7-33 (Asberry 4-11, Williams 1-3, Thompson 1-4, Newton 1-5, Harris Jr. 0-2, Anderson 0-3, Wright 0-5 ), BU 9-24 (Cryer 4-5, George 2-5, Flagler 2-4, Bridges 1-3, Love 0-4, Lohner 0-1, Younkin 0-1). Rebounds: OSU 30 (Asberry 7), BU 41 (George 8). Assists: OSU 12 (Anderson, Williams 3), BU 18 (Flagler 8). Total Fouls: OSU 19, BU 14. A: 9,616