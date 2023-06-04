STILLWATER — After being routed 18-4 by Dallas Baptist, Oklahoma State second baseman Roc Riggio entered his postgame press conference teary-eyed.

“The game is what it is,” he said, sitting next to head coach Josh Holliday. “We lost by 14 runs. S—t happens, you lose games. That doesn’t define this program. That one game doesn’t define this club.”

For the first time since 2017, Oklahoma State was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament without winning a game. Spread across two days, the Cowboys — one of 16 regional hosts — were abruptly bounced from their own regional.

After claiming a split of the Big 12 regular season title and surging through the conference tournament to finish runner-up to TCU, the Cowboys wilted in the postseason. It’s only the second time under Holliday the Cowboys didn’t record a win in the NCAA Tournament.

Surrounded by two other teams with 40-plus wins in the regional (Oral Roberts and DBU), OSU’s potent offense stalled out. The Cowboys ranked in the top 15 in doubles, home runs, runs and slugging percentage but were outscored 24-8 across two games.

The team’s 35th-ranked batting average (.301) was held to .261 over the weekend. OSU’s 5.41 ERA ranked 95th in NCAA Division I baseball.

The Cowboys (41-20) earned their first regional host bid at O'Brate Stadium last season, winning three games before losing to Arkansas, eliminating the Cowboys. Combined with this season, OSU is 3-4 in postseason games at its new stadium.

After making the College World Series in 2016, it’s the sixth full season the Cowboys failed to return.

“I don’t think anyone will be satisfied until you go win the final game." Holliday said. “Obviously, we’re not proud of the nature of the game today, but I can’t sit here and be unappreciative or ungrateful for the effort of the ball club.”

In that span, other Big 12 schools found some success. Texas went three times since 2016, most recently appearing in 2022 and surging to the semifinals in 2021.

Texas Tech went in 2018 and 2019, the latter coming after defeating OSU in a 2019 super regional, the Cowboys’ most recent super regional appearance.

TCU made a 2017 appearance and Oklahoma became the first Big 12 team since 2009 to make the championship series last season, losing both games against Ole Miss.

Since the turn of the century, OSU went to Omaha once. After seven consecutive appearances in the 1980s and four in the 90s, the trip in 2016 remains the only since 2000.

The Cowboys were the only Big 12 school to go winless in the 2023 bracket. West Virginia and OU each recorded a win before being eliminated on Sunday afternoon. TCU, Texas and Texas Tech remain alive in their respective regionals as of Sunday afternoon.

As for roster turnover, the Cowboys won't be hit hard by eligibility being exhausted. Pitchers Ben Abram and Bayden Root played their fifth year of college baseball this season.

The larger blow will come from MLB interest. Riggio might've played his last game with the Cowboys. Utility player Nolan McLean and pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown garner attention, too.

All three are ranked as top 200 draft prospects according to MLB.com.

“We’re all going to have a scar from this, no question,” Holliday said. “There’s no way around that. If the only way you can celebrate and appreciate a club is simply by the final result of the last game, there would be a lot of empty seasons in a lot of people’s hearts.”