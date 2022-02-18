'Win all five': Cowboys host postseason hopeful Kansas State as final stretch begins

STILLWATER — In his latest March Madness forecast released Monday, before Oklahoma State traveled to Kansas and fell 76-62 in Lawrence, Joe Lunardi included the Cowboys in his “Next Four Out”. According to the ESPN bracketologist, OSU was on the bubble.

His team barred from the postseason in 2022, coach Mike Boynton remains something of a bracketologist himself. On Thursday, the Cowboys’ fifth-year coach rattled off OSU’s major advanced statistical rankings — 51 on KenPom, 52 in the NCAA’s NET — and listed its quality wins including victories over Baylor and Texas.

And with the Cowboys (12-13, 5-8 Big 12) back below .500 ahead of Saturday’s visit from Kansas State, Boynton made sure his players saw Lunardi’s prognosis, too.

“Coach B had showed us that,” said guard Avery Anderson.

“I think it goes to show that we’ve done some really good things this year, in spite of the circumstances,” Boynton said. “That’s a credit to these kids.

“To be able to do those things knowing that it doesn’t matter is a testament to their care. Their character. And it’s because of that I keep trying to get up and do everything I can to help them try to have success.”