'Win all five': Cowboys host postseason hopeful Kansas State as final stretch begins

STILLWATER — In his latest March Madness forecast released Monday, before Oklahoma State traveled to Kansas and fell 76-62 in Lawrence, Joe Lunardi included the Cowboys in his “Next Four Out”. According to the ESPN bracketologist, OSU was on the bubble.
His team barred from the postseason in 2022, coach Mike Boynton remains something of a bracketologist himself. On Thursday, the Cowboys’ fifth-year coach rattled off OSU’s major advanced statistical rankings — 51 on KenPom, 52 in the NCAA’s NET — and listed its quality wins including victories over Baylor and Texas.
And with the Cowboys (12-13, 5-8 Big 12) back below .500 ahead of Saturday’s visit from Kansas State, Boynton made sure his players saw Lunardi’s prognosis, too.
“Coach B had showed us that,” said guard Avery Anderson.
“I think it goes to show that we’ve done some really good things this year, in spite of the circumstances,” Boynton said. “That’s a credit to these kids.
“To be able to do those things knowing that it doesn’t matter is a testament to their care. Their character. And it’s because of that I keep trying to get up and do everything I can to help them try to have success.”
OSU is maintaining its level mindset into the final stretch of what Boynton dubbed in Kansas a “winding down” 2022 campaign, a season that began on Nov. 2 when the NCAA denied the program’s appeal on sanctions including a postseason ban.
Five games now remain on the Cowboys’ schedule, beginning with Saturday’s 1 p.m. tip-off with the tournament-chasing Wildcats (14-11, 6-7) at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Kansas State comes to Stillwater riding consecutive wins over Iowa State and West Virginia led by sophomore guard Nijel Pack’s 17.5 points per game.
Pack poured in 22 in Kansas State’s 71-68 win over OSU on Feb. 2 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Skip Iba, Mel Wright and Desmond Mason are among the 80-plus former Cowboys expected to return for the alumni game. Also back are Boynton-era alums including the Oklahoma City’s Thunder’s Lindy Waters, Mitchell Solomon and Kendall Smith.
“I’m ready for our guys to spend time with those guys,” Boynton said.
“I would guess that the day I was hired there were people who thought I would never have a reunion with players that I coached here,” Boynton said. “Just the truth of the matter, right? So I guess we’re doing something OK.”
Boynton made a point in putting Lunardi's projection in front of his current players.
If not for the postseason ban, Saturday's meeting would feature a battle of teams on the bubble. OSU enters seventh in the conference standings with games remaining against No. 7 Baylor (Feb. 21) and No. 11 Texas Tech (March 5) and March Madness hopefuls Oklahoma (Feb. 26) and Iowa State (March 2).
Yet OSU approaches the final stages without a trip to the Big 12 Tournament in front of it.
“We (might) have been able to play in the postseason," Anderson said. "At the end of the day, we can’t go back and change nothing. But we can be proud of ourselves for how we performed throughout the season and know that we would be able to perform in the postseason.”
Boynton shied away from the idea of the Cowboys playing the role of spoiler for their conferences rivals.
“I’m not really into the spoiler deal," he said. "I just want to win."
Asked what would constitute a strong finish to him, Anderson was clear.
“Win all five,” he said. “That’s it. Go out with a five-game win streak.”