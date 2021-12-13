Williams, Anderson help fuel OSU men past Cleveland State in overtime

D’Moi Hodge led a Cleveland State (6-3) offense that shot 50.7% from the field with a game-high 31 points. Broc Finstuen recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He jammed home the Vikings’ go-ahead basket with 20 seconds left in regulation and missed a free throw with 6.1 seconds remaining before Anderson’s game-tying lay-up.

Williams made his first start of the season Monday, as did Kalib Boone (13 points, eight rebounds), who scored OSU's first points to kick of a 7-2 run to open the game. The Vikings responded and jumped ahead 13-9 with an 11-2 run over a two-minute and 28-second span.

Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored eight of his 11 points in the first half while Williams led OSU with 12. But the Cowboys trailed for 13:04 of the opening period and played catchup with Cleveland State until Williams and Anderson sent OSU into the break up 46-45 with back-to-back 3-pointers.