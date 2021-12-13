Williams, Anderson help fuel OSU men past Cleveland State in overtime

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Bryce Williams scored a career-high 29 points against Cleveland State Monday night. Fellow Cowboy Avery Anderson poured in a season-best 29 of his own.
And together with their 58 combined points, the pair of guards powered the Cowboys to a 98-93, overtime win over the visiting Vikings at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The duo scored nine of the Cowboys’ 14 points in overtime after Anderson forced the extra period with a coast-to-coast lay-in with 1.6 seconds remaining in regulation, closing out a back-and-forth-affair that saw the hosts trail for more than 18 minutes of game time.
Williams shot 10 of 19 from the field, including a career-high five made 3-pointers on 10 attempts. He scored 14 points after halftime, when OSU (7-3) led by as many as seven points. Anderson reached double figures for the fourth time in five games on 11-for-15 shooting, scoring 21 points in the second half and overtime, capped off by his pair of free throws which iced OSU’s first win since Nov. 26.
The Cowboys’ victory snapped a two-game skid as they avoided their first three-game nonconference losing streak since 2018. OSU travels to Dallas to face No. 14 Houston in the Hope Hype XL College Basketball Showcase at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dickies Arena.
D’Moi Hodge led a Cleveland State (6-3) offense that shot 50.7% from the field with a game-high 31 points. Broc Finstuen recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He jammed home the Vikings’ go-ahead basket with 20 seconds left in regulation and missed a free throw with 6.1 seconds remaining before Anderson’s game-tying lay-up.
Williams made his first start of the season Monday, as did Kalib Boone (13 points, eight rebounds), who scored OSU's first points to kick of a 7-2 run to open the game. The Vikings responded and jumped ahead 13-9 with an 11-2 run over a two-minute and 28-second span.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored eight of his 11 points in the first half while Williams led OSU with 12. But the Cowboys trailed for 13:04 of the opening period and played catchup with Cleveland State until Williams and Anderson sent OSU into the break up 46-45 with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Ten points from Williams in a stretch of two minutes and 15 seconds — including a pair of 3-pointers and a steal-and-score — had OSU leading 77-70 with 5:28 remaining in regulation. That lead slipped on a pair of baskets by Cleveland State's Torrey Patton (10 points) and two made free throws by Deante Johnson (12 points, six rebounds), and the Vikings jumped back ahead with 20 seconds to play on Finstuen's fastbreak finish after a Williams turnover.
Anderson sprinted the length of the court in 4.5 seconds for the lay-in that forced overtime, then scored OSU's first four points of the extra period. The Cowboys closed overtime on an 8-1 run and sealed the victory when Keylan Boone blocked Finstuen's shot with 22 seconds remaining.
OSU 98, CLEVELAND ST. 93 (OT)
CLEVELAND ST. (6-3): Johnson 3-5 6-9 12, Gomillion 3-9 0-0 6, Parker 3-4 0-0 7, Patton 5-10 0-1 10, Hodge 11-22 5-5 31, Finstuen 7-9 3-4 19, Woodrich 2-7 0-3 6, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Majak 1-2 0-0 2, Mirambeaux 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 14-22 93.
OKLAHOMA ST. (7-3): Ka.Boone 6-10 1-2 13, Anderson 11-15 6-8 29, Likekele 1-5 0-0 2, B.Williams 10-19 4-6 29, D.Williams 1-3 0-0 3, Moncrieffe 4-4 3-4 11, Ke.Boone 0-3 2-2 2, Walker 1-5 0-0 3, Smith 1-2 1-2 3, Newton 1-2 0-2 3, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 17-26 98.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 46-45. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 9-24 (Hodge 4-11, Finstuen 2-2, Woodrich 2-6, Parker 1-1, Gomillion 0-1, Hill 0-1, Patton 0-2), Oklahoma St. 9-25 (B.Williams 5-10, D.Williams 1-1, Newton 1-2, Anderson 1-4, Walker 1-4, Smith 0-1, Ke.Boone 0-3). Fouled Out_Gomillion. Rebounds_Cleveland St. 36 (Finstuen 10), Oklahoma St. 34 (Ka.Boone 8). Assists_Cleveland St. 23 (Gomillion 6), Oklahoma St. 16 (Likekele, B.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 22, Oklahoma St. 17. A_6,961 (13,611).