Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?

Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton has tremendous confidence in junior Isaac Likekele.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard out of Arlington, Texas is the bona fide leader of Boynton’s young roster and Likekele impacts the game in several ways even when he’s not scoring.
“He’s a kid who’s a warrior,” Boynton said last week. “He wants to do everything he can. That means that sometimes his numbers don’t always reflect his ability.”
Likekele ranks fifth in the conference and leads all Big 12 guards, averaging seven rebounds per game. He leads the Cowboys with 3.8 assists per game and is shooting 41% on 17 3-point attempts but a nagging foot issue has recently slowed him down offensively.
The first time Boynton mentioned Likekele’s foot issue was following the 81-66 loss to Baylor on Jan. 23. Likekele was averaging 12 points heading into that game but has only averaged six points in the last four games, including the 10-point game he had in Monday' loss at Kansas.
Likekele made no excuses about his offensive game following the loss and declined to speak on his foot issue, saying “that stuff don’t matter.” His toughness is undeniable, which is why Boynton trusted him to guard 6-10, 250-pound forward David McCormack. Likekele shot 1-of-6 in the first half but scored eight points on 4-of-7 shooting in the second half.
“I’ve just got to be better from the start,” Likekele said. “There’s nothing that can get me going. There’s nothing that I can really just do differently. I’ve got to be more focused and aggressive and it just comes down to me making the plays that I normally make. Right now I’m not making plays that I normally make. That’s just the simple fact of what I've got to do. There’s no excuse for it so I’ve just got to be better for my team.”
Likekele isn’t letting injury get in the way of his ability to make winning plays that don’t always show up on the stat sheet. He played 46 minutes in the double-overtime win against Texas last week and is leading the team by averaging 34.6 minutes per game.
Boynton said the best thing for Likekele might be to take some time off.
“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself out there on the court.”
The two losses to TCU prove there are no guaranteed wins for OSU but the best-case scenario for Likekele to miss time would be during the next two games against the two worst teams in the league.
Kansas State holds a 1-11 conference record and will play at OSU at 11 a.m. Saturday. Iowa State is the only Big 12 team without a conference win and the Cyclones play in Stillwater at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
OSU closes out the regular season at No. 2 Baylor before hosting No. 7 Texas Tech followed by back-to-back games against No. 12 Oklahoma.