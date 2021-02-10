Will OSU guard Isaac Likekele have time to properly heal his foot injury or will he continue playing through it?

“I’ve just got to be better from the start,” Likekele said. “There’s nothing that can get me going. There’s nothing that I can really just do differently. I’ve got to be more focused and aggressive and it just comes down to me making the plays that I normally make. Right now I’m not making plays that I normally make. That’s just the simple fact of what I've got to do. There’s no excuse for it so I’ve just got to be better for my team.”

Likekele isn’t letting injury get in the way of his ability to make winning plays that don’t always show up on the stat sheet. He played 46 minutes in the double-overtime win against Texas last week and is leading the team by averaging 34.6 minutes per game.

Boynton said the best thing for Likekele might be to take some time off.

“He’s just trying to fight through it,” Boynton said. “And I probably need to sit down and make a decision on whether I need to sit him and maybe hold him for a game or two to make sure he’s good later in the final couple weeks of the season. I’ll have that conversation with him and our medical team and figure out what the best course of action is for him. He can be more effective and more himself out there on the court.”