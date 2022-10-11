Wide receiver Bryson Green emerging for OSU

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State receiver Bryson Green has emerged as a reliable playmaker during the first half of the season.

In Saturday’s win against Texas Tech, Green recorded the first 100-yard outing of his career, catching five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in a breakout performance.

“He’s learning to use his body,” coach Mike Gundy said. “That’s where he’s improved. He’s got a ways to go, but I’m pleased with his progress early in his career.”

A sophomore from Allen, Texas, Green leads the eighth-ranked Cowboys with four touchdown catches and is third on the team with 284 receiving yards, making impressive grabs and highlight-reel plays.

“He works his tail off every week and I know who he is,” quarterback Spencer Sanders said. “Y’all (in the media) are just starting to see who he is.”

Green connected with Sanders on a touchdown against Arizona State, leaping above the defender on a jump ball. Against the Red Raiders, he took a pass 18 yards to the end zone, avoiding three tacklers and rolling over one to score the touchdown.

As a freshman who enrolled in January 2021, Green started six games last season and showed flashes of his potential while catching a dozen passes. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he brings physicality to the wideout position.

“I feel like I really came around last year once I kind of found my role on this team and was more confident and comfortable in myself,” he said. “Being in this offseason program and having coach (Kasey) Dunn as my coach has made me even more physical.”

Green comes from a football family. His twin, Blaine, is a Cowboy Back sidelined with a wrist injury, and their older brother Seth played receiver and tight end at Minnesota and Houston and was signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad Tuesday. Their dad also played at Minnesota.

Being around the game his entire life prepared Bryson Green for the college level, where he has embraced the team aspect and celebrates others’ big plays as much as his own.

“It’s more fun to see my teammates eat on the field than it is for me to eat on the field,” he said. “Them having success, everybody’s getting in on the love and everybody’s happy and making plays.”

The receiving corps is loaded — seven receivers have scored touchdowns through five games. Another receiver, Jaden Bray, made his season debut last week while returning from injury.

“All of our receivers bring different weapons to the table,” Green said. “We’re all great players and we all get opportunities. I feel like when we get those opportunities we’re able to succeed.”