STILLWATER — Josiah Johnson’s former high school teammate was New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones.

Johnson, now an Oklahoma State transfer tight end, started one season at quarterback for The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, before Jones assumed control and led the school to a state title.

The 6-foot-5 Johnson signed with UMass out of high school, while Jones headed to Alabama, throwing for 4,500 yards in 2020 and being selected 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“During the breaks, I normally go back to the Boston area because that’s where my girlfriend is,” Johnson said. “Whenever I’m there, I hit him up and see if he’s available for workouts.”

Despite Jones usurping Johnson years ago in Florida, Johnson’s quarterback skills are still being used at his new program. With the Minutemen, Johnson bounced between TE, running back and QB, and his background will be crucial as OSU sets a foundation for its tight ends this season.

“I love it. It makes us much more multiple,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said of the tight ends. “We don’t have to rely on the passing game nearly as much as what we’ve had to. We’ve got some guys that can block and run. Block for the run game and run and catch the balls. It’s just a different element, weapon.”

Johnson sees his strength as running and executing routes. With the Minutemen, he caught at least 12 passes and recorded 100-plus receiving yards in three seasons. In 2021, Johnson scored five touchdowns between rushing and receiving.

This offseason, he credits coach Jason McEndoo for his improvement in run and pass blocking efforts. Extensive viewings of San Francisco 49ers games — Johnson considers the Niners' George Kittle the best run-blocking tight end in the NFL — assist in the endeavor, too.

But his biggest impact will be surveying the field through a quarterback’s lens.

“I’ve always been grateful. I do wish that I changed (positions) fully a little bit earlier, so it could help me in the weight room a little bit," said Johnson, who clocks in at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds on OSU's official roster. "I definitely think … I feel like I have at least an above-average understanding of the defense, especially for a guy with a hand in the dirt.”

The Cowboys still haven’t determined a concrete depth chart at quarterback this season. As Johnson explained, his background assists in him finding “little pockets” throughout the field, especially on curl and stick routes. Reading a defense before the snap helps, too.

“I kind of know what they would like to throw to, because it’s what I would try to throw to,” he said.

This offseason, among many changes on the offensive side, OSU shed the Cowboy back label. The hybrid position existed for almost a decade, meshing fullback and tight end responsibilities into one. In an effort to improve run blocking, the program brought back traditional roles.

As Dunn mentions, the Cowboys’ offense flirted with tight ends before, like with Blake Jarwin from 2014-16, but OSU has “never really got into it” across Dunn’s 12 seasons with the program.

“It sets an edge. It creates a length. It creates an extra gap and that’s a big deal,” Dunn said.

Johnson isn’t the only transfer tight end OSU added. Ian Edenfield came from Division II California (Pa.) and Bryce Drummond joined as a walk-on transfer from North Texas.

Quinton Stewart, whose lone touchdown came against Oklahoma last season, also returned with redshirt freshman Tabry Shettron.

“Those guys will get more reps now than what they had traditionally got over the last six to eight years,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said.