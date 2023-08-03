Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — After a late March loss to North Texas in the NIT quarterfinals, a dejected John-Michael Wright fielded questions about his future.

“Losing definitely motivates you,” the Oklahoma State guard said. “I wanted to go to March Madness, never did. That’s something I want to say I’ve experienced for my college career. I’m thankful I still have that opportunity to do that.”

Uncertainty loomed around OSU's program after failing to reach the NCAA Tournament. Players were surely going to leave, but which ones? In Wright's case, it took less than two weeks to reach a decision.

After transferring to OSU a year earlier from High Point, the 6-foot-1 point guard opted to play his final season with the Cowboys, the first player to announce his return as teammates oozed into the transfer portal.

“It was a heartbreaker for me and the team,” Wright said Wednesday. “I just knew what we left on the table as a program. There were so many moments that season where we could have took off and got where we needed to be, but we just didn’t get there because of little things.”

As the Cowboys prepare for a 10-day trip to Spain for several exhibition games starting Saturday, Wright — along with senior guard Bryce Thompson — became cornerstones of Boynton’s program this offseason. With nine new players, either through the latest recruiting class or via the transfer portal, Wright is suddenly one of the longest-tenured scholarship players at OSU.

“I just felt like we as a team left a lot on the table,” Wright said. “As far as what we could have done, and I didn’t really want to go out like that. I love this coaching staff, I enjoyed my teammates, especially the guys returning, and I just wanted to give another crack at it.”

Wright, Thompson and sophomore Quion Williams were the only scholarship players to remain with the Cowboys this offseason, watching as Moussa Cisse, Avery Anderson, Tyreek Smith, Woody Newton, Kalib Boone and Chris Harris Jr. left the program.

“I think that’s where trust comes in,” Thompson said. “(Mike Boynton) has done a great job of bringing in some quality guys that we can do out and compete with, so during that little time I just had to sit back, I was working out, and just trusting that him and the coaching staff are going to get out there and get some good players, and they did.”

Connor Dow impressing early

Forwards Eric Dailey Jr. and Brandon Garrison highlighted OSU’s latest recruiting class, but freshman Connor Dow's stock is rising.

“I would say the guy who’s had the most consistent impact in practice has been Connor Dow,” Boynton said. “His ability to shoot the basketball stands out, but he’s a really good athlete. He’s much better defensively than probably people would assume.”

Dow, a three-star prospect out of Broken Arrow High School, ranked the lowest of the five players in the Cowboys’ 2023 class, earning a .8552 ranking by 247Sports.

But through the early schedule of practices, Boynton said he’s impressed with Dow’s defensive ability, something most incoming freshmen struggle to adapt to at the college level. Boynton credits BA coach Beau Wallace for the foundation set in high school.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself, but I think it’s going to be hard not to try and find some time for him, just because of his IQ for the game,” Boynton said.

Coaching staff shakeup

Throughout this offseason, Boynton shuffled around his coaching staff, notably promoting Keiton Page to assistant coach and recently announcing Terrence Rencher as associate head coach.

“I think he’s probably ready to be a head coach,” Boynton said of Rencher. “I want to try to help as much as I can expose that to people out there. He’s taken great ownership in our defense over the last couple years.”

New NCAA rules allow for more assistants on the bench, allowing Boynton to move Scott Sutton and James Barrett into assistant coaching roles, too.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Photos: OSU falls to Texas in Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball B12 Oklahoma St Texas Basketball Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES