STILLWATER — Between a hefty transfer and recruiting groups this offseason, Oklahoma State’s roster is comprise of more than 40 new players.

Currently, the Cowboys lineup consists of 126 players, meaning almost a third of the roster wasn’t in Stillwater a season ago. Veterans outweigh underclassmen in the projected starting lineup this season, but who is making an impact this fall camp?

Veterans in OSU’s program weighed in with several names.

Secondary: After a meaningful bowl game performance, Trey Rucker carried the momentum into the offseason, likely stepping into a sizeable role in OSU’s defense this season.

A Wake Forest transfer, Rucker is entering his third season with the program. As OSU’s secondary continues to redefine itself after massive turnover the past two offseasons, Rucker's seen growth in several players.

Names he threw out were redshirt freshman cornerback Cameron Epps, junior college transfer Lardarius Webb Jr. and redshirt junior safety Nick Session.

“He’s been in the shadows for a little bit,” Rucker said of Session. “But he came out and he showed us he’s ready to play.”

As Rucker points out, Session’s time on the field was limited his first three seasons at OSU. After redshirting in 2020, the 6-foot safety played in five games the following year before missing all of last season with injury. Epps made limited appearances last season as a true freshman, recording six tackles. With OSU’s cornerback room getting younger — and the 6-foot-3 height of Epps making him unique — Rucker expects to see more of the St. Louis product on the field.

Webb, who joins the Cowboys via Jones College, posted All-American honors at the junior college level last season, finished last season with six interceptions and 28 tackles. A hybrid player, the 5-foot-10 defensive back can play either cornerback or safety.

Defensive line: Collin Clay will play at nose guard for the first time in his football career this season in Bryan Nardo’s new defense. But the redshirt senior pinpointed two underclassmen making strides on the edges of the defensive line.

Redshirt freshmen Jaleel Johnson and DeSean Brown.

Two in-state products, Johnson shined at Putnam City North while Brown was a menace to opposing quarterbacks at Choctaw. OSU possesses a handful of veteran defensive ends, like Kody Walterscheid and Tulsa transfer Anthony Goodlow, but Clay highlights the duo as under-the-radar options.

“Even from a maturity level of last year, they both have stepped up,” Clay said. “Just being able to go around and play football, this defense is defensive-end friendly.”

Offensive line: With a substantial amount of depth behind the line, appearances from newcomers might be scarce this season. But redshirt senior Cole Birmingham notices the progress from most this fall.

Among the names mentioned, Birmingham noted true freshman Gage Stanaland (6-5, 285) and Jack Endean (6-6, 297). Broken Arrow graduate Jamison Mejia, who is working at left tackle with Birmingham received praise, too.

“I think everyone will come along,” Birmingham said.

Running back: The Cowboys carry five running backs on their roster this fall, including sixth-year transfer Elijah Collins, redshirt sophomore Jaden Nixon and sophomore Ollie Gordon.

Two true freshmen – Sesi Vailahi and walk-on Hudson Devins – round out the group’s composition this fall. “This summer, he showed a lot of talent and potential,” Nixon, the second oldest in OSU’s running back room, said of Vailahi.

