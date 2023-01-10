Who is Alan Bowman? A look at the career and attributes of OSU's expected next starting QB

STILLWATER — The announcement took most by surprise.

Some questioned how he even had eligibility remaining. After all, he’d played against the Cowboys way back in 2018. Others wondered how he’d look after not starting for two years.

But, the consensus reaction was a positive one. The Cowboys had found their starting quarterback.

On Monday afternoon, former Michigan and Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. After announcing his intention to transfer into the Cowboys’ program.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound redshirt senior has played in 24 games in his five-year career, completing 67.1% of his passes for 5,329 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Yet, as the veteran QB enters his sixth collegiate season, what’s his career looked like to this point?

What did he do at Texas Tech?

After Patrick Mahomes went to the NFL in 2016 and senior Nic Shimonek graduated in 2017, Bowman started the 2018 season as a second-stringer behind McLane Carter.

But, in the first quarter of the Red Raiders’ season opener, an ankle injury sidelined Carter, leading to Bowman playing his first collegiate snaps.

In those first four games, Bowman excelled. He threw for 2,112 yards — 605 of which came against Houston, setting a Big 12 freshman record.

But a collapsed right lung against West Virginia stalled his season, and even after returning three weeks later, the then freshman suffered another collapsed lung against Oklahoma.

He finished the season having completed 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns in Kliff Kingsbury’s final season at TTU.

The following year, Bowman broke his collarbone against Arizona, ending his season. In 2020, he started six games before missing time with an ankle injury.

Despite all the missed time, Bowman played twice against the Cowboys, combining to complete 66 passes for 781 yards and five touchdowns against OSU.

Following the COVID-shortened season, Bowman graduated from TTU and transferred to Michigan.

Did he return to form with the Wolverines?

Not quite.

With Michigan quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy and Cade McNamara battling for the starting gig this season — with McCarthy eventually winning and throwing for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns — there wasn’t much playing time to pass around.

Bowman played in three games this year, completing six of his seven attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown.

A year earlier, when McNamara was the starter and McCarthy the backup, Bowman still sat third on the depth chart, throwing four passes for nine yards and an interception.

How does he help OSU?

The biggest solution Bowman answers is experience in the quarterback room.

Bowman’s role appears to be a simple on. Without four-year starter Spencer Sanders, Bowman will serve as a bridge for the Cowboys, likely starting this year and allowing underclassmen Garret Rangel, Zane Flores and Gunnar Gundy more time to develop.

Rangel and Gundy both saw playing time last season with Sanders injured, and Bowman provides another year for younger quarterbacks to develop in the Cowboys' program.

Does Bowman possess rushing abilities like Sanders?

While Sanders delivered a strong punch in the run game, that ability isn't present in Bowman's game.

In 46 rushing attempts, Bowman has a career rushing yard total of -9 and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Sanders racked up 1,956 rushing yards in his career, accompanied by 18 touchdowns.