STILLWATER — Oklahoma State will be without Avery Anderson for the foreseeable future.

After dealing with a lingering left wrist injury since Jan. 7, Anderson, a starting guard for the Cowboys, will undergo surgery and be out an indefinite amount of time, OSU coach Mike Boynton announced Monday.

Anderson will have surgery Wednesday, with Boynton unable to give a timeline on his return. Winners in five of their last six, the Cowboys now take on the daunting task of replacing him on the court.

“We don’t have anybody like Avery,” Boynton said. “Nobody is as dynamic with the ball, and nobody has the fast-twitch athleticism that he has.”

Anderson’s 11.1 points per game average is the second highest on the team. His 3.4 assists ranks first and his 3.5 rebounds per game is second among guards.

Replacing his ball-handling role will likely be shouldered by guards Bryce Thompson and John-Michael Wright.

The Cowboys entered the season with the ideology that three players — Anderson, Thompson and Wright — were capable of being primary decision makers for the offense. Guard Chris Harris Jr. is also capable of running point, Boynton added.

But it more than just that adjustment. Anderson averages 27.9 minutes a game, a statistic he only trails Thompson and Wright in.

“There are a lot of minutes that have to be kind of redistributed here for the immediate future,” Boynton said. “We don’t know how long.”

Eating a majority of those minutes will be reserve guard Caleb Asberry. The 6-foot-3 transfer from Texas State is averaging 8.1 points per game and started his first career game Saturday against TCU with Anderson sidelined.

Against the Horned Frogs, Asberry posted 19 points in 33 minutes.

“I just stepped up pretty much,” Asberry said of his performance. “That’s all coach told me to do, just step up.”

Defensively, things are also more complex. Boynton admits Anderson is the best on-ball defender on the Cowboys’ roster — and one of the best defenders he has ever coached.

Replacing that production in the interim will be difficult, but Boynton said OSU’s defensive foundation makes it easier.

“We still have the ultimate of what you have to have, rim protection, which sets the tone for everything else,” Boynton said.

That comes in the form of 7-foot-1 center Moussa Cisse, who has steadily worked back into the lineup after dealing with his own injury. Cisse leads the team in blocks (43), followed by forwards Kalib Boone and Tyreek Smith, who combine for 53.

“I have confidence in the guys that are on the roster that can step in and each do a little bit more,” Boynton said. “I don’t need anybody to go from averaging eight to averaging 20. But we need everybody to maybe get two more points – another rebound, another assist.”

Storylines

March Madness possibilities?: After the Cowboys defeated ranked TCU on Saturday, OSU slowly increased its resume to continue playing in March.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm slots the Cowboys into the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed, competing in a play-in game against West Virginia. Similarly, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi predicts the Cowboys to appear in the play-in game against 11-seed Nevada.

“We have open discussions about it, what it’s going to take,” Boynton said. “We talk about Quad 1, Quad 2…we are a team, we’ve got a Quad 2 loss, we’ve got a Quad 3 loss on our resume. That’s reality, they’re not going away.”

The Cowboys' signature wins against Iowa State and TCU are compounded with early season losses to Southern Illinois and Central Florida. With eight games remaining to build a resume, the Cowboys draw five teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Playing close (and finally winning): OSU possessed a 19-point advantage early in the second half against TCU. Roughly 14 minutes of game time later, the Cowboys’ formidable lead had collapsed, and was possessed by the Horned Frogs.

This season, the Cowboys have led at the half 15 times by an average of 10.5 points. In those games, they’ve blown leads and lost three times in contests against Central Florida, Kansas and most notably, Southern Illinois.

In two of those games, the Cowboys held a double-digit lead before squandering it in the second half, and against TCU — where OSU carried a 14-point lead into half — the trend looked like it might continue.

But Wright scored two baskets to retake the lead and the Cowboys closed out the game in the final minutes.

“We lost plenty of games where we were up at half,” guard Woody Newton said. “People started playing Superman basketball, shooting every shot or bad shots. But (against TCU) we stayed calm, collected and took good shots and defended down the stretch.”

Scouting the Red Raiders: Texas Tech enters Wednesday’s contest with a 1-9 conference record, the lone win coming in overtime against Iowa State.

The Red Raiders’ scoring offense is powered by 6-foot-8 forward Kevin Obanor, who leads the team in points (15.3) and ranks second in rebounds (6.3).

In conference play, freshman guard Pop Isaacs and guard De’Vion Harmon are both averaging more than 13 points per game. The Red Raiders’ dominant 6-foot-11 center, Fardaws Aimaq, has appeared in only three games this season, with his status against the Cowboys unknown.