Who could replace Derek Mason? 5 candidates ranging from hot commodities to mid-major gurus

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State defensive coordinator is taking a sabbatical from coaching after spending less than 12 months in Stillwater.

In a short-lived tenure, Mason replaced coveted defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who left for Ohio State in December 2021.

In a message posted on Twitter, Mason said, “After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I have decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in college at the conclusion of my current contract.” He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract late in 2022, and it is set to expire on Jan. 31.

“I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within in the game I love," he said in a statement.

Mason arrived in Stillwater after spending a season as the defensive coordinator for Auburn. Before that, Mason coached at Vanderbilt for seven years, amassing a 27-55 record.

“I have been blessed during my tenure at Oklahoma State to work alongside Coach (Mike) Gundy,” Mason continued. “His leadership and consistency are unmatched in the profession.”

“Oklahoma State Football and I appreciate what Derek Mason and his family have brought to our team/culture,” Gundy wrote in a statement. “The positive effect he’s had on our players, staff and program have been awesome.

“I know it was a tough decision, but life is bigger than football. We wish him and his family nothing but the very best and they are always welcome back in Stillwater,” Gundy said.

Mason’s departure only adds to the tumultuous offseason for the Cowboys, who will now be looking for its second defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Here’s a list of candidates who could replace Mason, spanning from reasonable to wacky.

Gary Patterson — Texas special assistant

The longtime TCU coach spent this past season with Texas, serving as a special assistant to coach Steve Sarkisian.

Patterson, 62, coached the Horned Frogs from 2000-2021, leading TCU to a 181-79 record before resigning halfway through the 2021 season after he was informed he wouldn’t be retained.

The big question would be if Patterson wants to possess a coordinator job. He bounced around several schools as a defensive coordinator in the 1990s, before landing the position at TCU in 1998 and eventually elevating to head coach.

He has yet to make a decision on his future with the Longhorns, with him currently being “50-50” on whether he stays or leaves.

Jim Leonhard — Wisconsin defensive coordinator

Leonhard stepped in as the interim head coach after Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst this season. With the Badgers’ hire of Luke Fickell, it was announced Leonhard would not return in 2023.

Wisconsin finished 11th in the country in yards per game, allowing opponents on average to record 303.5. A season earlier, they finished first with Leonhard’s group allowing 240.8 yards per game in 2021.

The 40-year-old coach will likely field a handful of attractive offers this offseason, and the Cowboys could be among them.

Joe Bob Clements — Oklahoma State linebackers coach

The Cowboys very well could stay in-house with their next defensive coordinator.

Clements has been with the program since 2013, and currently coaches linebackers for the Cowboys. Under coach Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have only promoted from within once in the past five defensive coordinator hires, promoting Glenn Spencer to replace Bill Young in 2013.

After former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left before OSU’s Fiesta Bowl, Clements stepped into the coordinator role, helping the Cowboys defeat Notre Dame 37-35.

Bryant Haines — James Madison defensive coordinator

Haines was recently named to the American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 list, an honor awarded to 35 coaches who are under the age of 35.

After coaching linebackers for the past three years, Haines was promoted to defensive coordinator as the Dukes entered their first year at the FBS level, with the defense finishing in the top 10 of eight statistical categories.

JMU ranked second in rushing defense, first-down defense and tackles for loss, third In sacks per game, fifth in third-down defense, fumble recoveries, eighth in total defense an 10th in takeaways.

Lance Guidry — Marshall defensive coordinator

Guidry, 51, has bounced around several mid-majors in his career, coaching at Western Kentucky, McNeese State, Southeastern Louisiana, Florida Atlantic, and most recently Marshall.

He built a defense that finished No. 9 at the FBS level at Florida Atlantic before stepping into the defensive coordinator role at Marshall the past two seasons.

This year, Guidry guided the Thundering Herd to top 10 in most statistical categories, and even finished first in third-down conversion defense, a staple of Knowles’ system that carried over into this season for OSU.