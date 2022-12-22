Who are the underclassmen worth watching in OSU's bowl game? One player at each position to follow against Wisconsin

STILLWATER — On a drab afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma State’s regular season came to a whimpering conclusion with a 24-19 loss to West Virginia.

Those August hopes of another conference championship berth had faded. The Cowboys skidded in their final five games, losing four of them and finishing 7-5.

Entering December, last-minute high school recruiting gained momentum, and the Cowboys saw a handful of starters hit the transfer portal — As of Thursday, 12 scholarship players have entered.

Lost in all of it, the Cowboys play in a bowl game in less than a week. And it’s one that might be instrumental in determining what OSU’s roster looks like next season.

On Tuesday at 9:15 p.m., the Cowboys will face Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, played at Chase Field, the home stadium of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. It will be bowl game No. 17 for the Cowboys under coach Mike Gundy.

On Wednesday, Gundy confirmed OSU players that have entered the transfer portal will not participate in the bowl game, several key spots will be filled by underclassmen.

Here’s a glimpse at each position group — and a younger player who will likely see increase in playing time — whether in the bowl game or next season.

Quarterback: True freshman Garret Rangel

Four-year starter Spencer Sanders entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, leaving a massive hole to be filled on the Cowboys' offense.

Rangel started two games for OSU this season, completing 45 passes for 482 yards and throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

“He’s worked hard, and he’ll continue to grow and develop with every snap he gets,” Gundy said Wednesday. “We feel good about the progress he’s made, and hopefully, he’ll grow up a little quicker than we want him to. It’s going to take some time. Young players, it takes time for them to develop.”

On OSU’s depth chart for the bowl game, Rangel and quarterback Gunnar Gundy are both listed as options to start, but it is likely Rangel will see playing time against the Badgers regardless of if he starts.

Offensive line: Redshirt sophomore Jason Brooks Jr.

Brooks transferred from Vanderbilt this past offseason and started three games at right guard in place of the injured Hunter Woodard.

During that stretch, Brooks Jr. received high-praise from Gundy and was even graded OSU’s top offensive player against Texas, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite all the movement on OSU’s roster, the offensive line has been nearly untouched, with backup center Eli Russ being the only player to enter the portal. On OSU’s current depth chart, Brooks Jr. is expected to play behind Woodard.

Running back: True freshman Ollie Gordon

The 6-foot-1 Gordon earned limited action in his first four games before handling an increased workload against West Virginia, carrying the ball 17 times for 136 yards and touchdown.

Having played in five games this season, Gordon is not eligible to redshirt this season, and will likely see a considerable amount of touches against Wisconsin with this year’s starter Dominic Richardson entering the portal and committing to Baylor on Thursday.

Gordon, as well as redshirt freshman Jaden Nixon and redshirt sophomore Deondre Jackson, are listed on the Cowboys’ depth chart.

Wide receiver: True freshman Stephon Johnson Jr.

Johnson Jr. has shown flashes of success this season, recording 16 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown.

He will back up redshirt senior Braydon Johnson, who will play in his final collegiate game against the Badgers.

Cornerback: Redshirt freshman Cam Smith

Smith has played in every game this season, recording 17 tackles and two pass break-ups. The 6-foot-2 cornerback started two games against Kansas and Texas.

Without cornerback Jabbar Muhammad — who entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington on Thursday — Smith is scheduled to start in the bowl game.

Defensive line: Redshirt freshman Aden Kelley

Defensive tackles Sione Asi and Xavier Ross are both expected to start for OSU against Wisconsin, but Kelley will back up those interior positions.

A former four-star recruit from Thomas — a small town in west-central Oklahoma — Kelley has appeared in five games this season, recording four tackles against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Cowboys have been without Brendon Evers for the second half of the season, and without Asi next year, Kelley’s use against the Badgers could be telling of his role next year.

Linebacker(s): Redshirt freshmen Nickolas Martin and Donovan Stephens

With leading tackler Mason Cobb committed to USC, the Cowboys expect Xavier Benson and Lamont Bishop to start against Wisconsin.

Backing them up will be Martin and Stephens, who played in all 12 of OSU’s games this year. Martin recorded 14 tackles while Stephens only had one.

Safety: Redshirt freshman Lyrik Rawls

Rawls cycled in to 11 games for OSU this season, recording 19 tackles, and will likely continue as a backup behind redshirt senior Jason Taylor II against Wisconsin.

Redshirt freshman Kendal Daniels is the headliner of OSU’s younger secondary, but Rawls steady performance could lead to a bigger role next season.