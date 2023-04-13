STILLWATER — For Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton, a program-defining offseason is beginning. And the next month could be the most crucial part.

The Cowboys have already lost three of their core members to the portal in the past week, with guard Avery Anderson and forwards Kalib Boone and Moussa Cisse entering.

OSU retained John-Michael Wright and Quion Williams already, and with a five-player recruiting class coming in, roster space next season is already getting tight.

Several weeks ago, Boynton talked about the priority to look in the portal for solutions, and despite bigger names already finding new schools — like Baylor’s LJ Cryer transferring to Houston and Tulane’s Jalen Cook opting for LSU — there are still an abundance of options available.

But just who are those names the Cowboys are exploring in the portal?

Javon Small, East Carolina

ECU guard Javon Small is scheduled to visit with OSU on April 16-17, a source confirmed.

Small erupted in his sophomore season with ECU, recording 12 double-digit point performances in the first 13 games this year. A knee injury derailed Small for the final two months of the season, but the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18 games.

He shot 39.7% from the floor, 33.3% from tree and 85% from the free-throw line. After entering the portal, Small earned a four-star designation by 247Sports.

Small is also scheduled to meet with Oklahoma and Ohio State in the coming week, likely meaning the Cowboys are within reach of the dynamic guard.

Tylor Perry, North Texas

OSU knows the 5-foot-11 Perry well. In OSU’s National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal loss to the Mean Green, Perry scored 23 points and powered UNT to a NIT championship a week later.

A Spiro High School graduate, Perry averaged 17.3 points and shot an impressive 41.3% from 3-point range on the way to a Conference USA Player of the Year award.

Perry will have one year of eligibility remaining and could patch some holes for the Cowboys next season.

Interest for Perry is high, but he’s prioritizing his recruitment to a dozen schools, one of which is OSU.

Carlos Stewart, Santa Clara

A 6-foot-1 junior guard, Stewart averaged 15.2 points per game after starting in all 33 games for Santa Clara last season.

Boynton stressed several weeks ago the Cowboys needed playmakers in the offense, and Stewart fits the mold. Last season, he shot 44% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

Like the others, Stewart draws considerable interest in the portal, with more than 18 schools having already reached out to him. Fellow Big 12 schools Texas Tech and Kansas State are in the mix with OSU.

Ike Cornish, Maryland

A former four-star recruit from Baltimore, Cornish spent the past two seasons with Maryland before entering the transfer portal in late March.

Measuring in at 6-foot-6, 190 pounds, Cornish is listed as both a guard and forward; a flexibility the Cowboys have used with players like Woody Newton and Quion Williams last season in a stretch four role.

Cornish played sparingly last season as a sophomore with the Terrapins, appearing in 21 games and scoring 1.4 points and 0.3 rebounds per game.