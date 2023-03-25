Oklahoma State added 13 transfers via the portal this offseason, the highest number among Big 12 teams.

Here’s a look at five Cowboys who could grace the starting lineup this season.

Justin Wright, MLB, Tulsa

Wright logged 32 career starts over five years at TU, scoring All-AAC honors twice and recording 254 tackles and 7.5 sacks. As the Cowboys’ linebacker room transforms, Wright enters his sixth season in the college ranks destined to fill OSU’s middle linebacker spot.

Dalton Cooper, OT, Texas State

Cooper surrendered only seven sacks in 1,382 pass plays over the past three seasons at Texas State, earning several All-Sun Belt awards in the span. He’ll fight for the starting spot with incumbent Caleb Etienne, but Cooper could anchor the left tackle spot for the Cowboys this season.

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Washington State

It’s not the first time the Cowboys went West for a tall wide receiver (see fellow ex-Cougar Tay Martin), and Stribling looks to be the next. At 6-foot-3, Stribling matches Martin in height, but outweighs him by 20 pounds. In two seasons with the Cougars, Stribling scored 10 touchdowns on 95 catches and 1,073 yards receiving.

Josiah Johnson, TE, Massachusetts

With the recent schematic changes to the Cowboys’ offense, a tight end will be vital this season. Johnson, a 6-5 sixth-year senior, caught five touchdowns with the Minutemen and proved dynamic at UMass, with the ability to throw, run and catch effectively.

Anthony Goodlow, DE, Tulsa

Another Golden Hurricane the Cowboys scooped up early in the portal, the 6-5 Goodlow helped anchor a depleted defensive line. Goodlow is, like many on this list, a sixth-year senior, with 20-plus starts in his career at TU.