Whether switching positions or pounding pizzas, Preston Wilson accepting the challenge

Preston Wilson stepped onto the scale after practice while strength coach Rob Glass intently watched the screen.

“Hey Wilson, you’re down three pounds; what are you going to do to get that back?” Glass asked Oklahoma State’s starting center.

“Oh gosh,” Wilson thought to himself.

It was going to be another large-pizza night.

“Sometimes you’re going to have to eat that large pizza when you don’t want to eat that large pizza to get that weight back on,” Wilson said, reflecting on the meal he ate several days ago.

From the outside, Wilson’s diet is a dream. There are triple cheeseburgers with bacon. Large fries and milkshakes. Breakfast burgers and taquitos from Whataburger.

But Wilson is quick to point out it isn’t as glamorous as it might seem.

“Sometimes it is hard to eat that much, but like it’s a job. It’s what we signed up for,” he said. “I chose this path so I’ve got to do it to the best of my ability, and part of that is keeping my weight, so I’ve got to be responsible to do that.”

It can be a challenge, but Wilson enjoys those. During high school, he would eat 7,000 calories a day just to maintain weight after losing the majority of it during rigorous practices. But he’s happy with his current size, for now. His latest challenge has been switching positions, moving from guard to center this offseason.

Wilson takes pride in being versatile on the offensive line, having played both guard positions and right tackle leading up to this offseason. But, after former centers Danny Godlevske and Tyrese Williams graduated, the need was there for Wilson to shift to the middle.

Wilson had some practice with the position, taking center snaps during spring camp in 2021, but he had never played it during the season. He praised Godlevske for mentoring him last season and helping him better understand the position.

But Wilson still makes time to learn independently.

“He studies all the time,” coach Mike Gundy said of Wilson last week. “Like when I walked the halls yesterday and today, he’s there studying, watching tape on his own. He’s dedicated to the concept.”

Wilson spoke about how the center position has continued to evolve over the years, pointing out that the goal is to have players move and think quicker. He said it’s harder to snap the ball then move into position to hit an opponent, but again, Wilson enjoys the challenge.

“It’s just another thing to add to the tool belt,” he said.

That quickness is vital for a Cowboy offense trying to operate at a faster pace. Through three games, the team has completed multiple offensive drives in under a minute of game time.

Wilson said it’s hardest for the offensive line when moving up-tempo, but admits he’s a little biased. It’s all about maintaining a healthy mental mindset, because the quick moving affects the defense just as much as the offense.

“You just start thinking like, ‘OK I’ve been in this situation before. I’ve ran that stadium when it’s 5 degrees outside and your water is frozen down at the bottom and you’re huffing and puffing, gasping for air,” he said.

Whether it be from maintaining weight, switching positions or moving fast, as long as it presents a challenge, Wilson is there.

It's what he prides himself on.

“I’m pleased with where he’s at at this point and not having a lot of experience navigating the offensive line, because we rely on them to do a lot,” Gundy said.