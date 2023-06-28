LSU’s win in the College World Series earlier this week marked the end of the 2022-23 athletic calendar for college athletics.

The end means the standings in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, a set of rankings equally weighing success in all sports the NCAA offers a championship in, as well as FBS football, are complete.

Oklahoma State finished 25th, marking the third consecutive year the university finished in the top 25.

The Cowboys totaled 800 points, receiving 399.75 in the spring, 202.25 in the winter and 195 in the fall, for their performances across 17 sports — not including equestrian.

Cross country performances from men’s and women’s teams contributed the single-most points, with both programs finishing in the top five. The men’s team finished runner-up adding 90 points to the total, while the women’s finished fourth, worth 80 points.

Women’s sports drove OSU’s ranking this season. Beyond cross country, softball finished fifth, contributing 78 points and women’s golf added 65.25 points for a No. 11 finish. Indoor track and field accounted for 52 points in the final standings. Women’s basketball, led by new head coach Jacie Hoyt, earned 25 points for an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, men’s basketball, football, wrestling and baseball combined for a total of 105.5 points — roughly an eighth of OSU’s total points in the final standings — this season.

Two spots ahead of the Cowboys were the Sooners, who finished 23rd with a score of 813.75 points. It’s the 20th time the school finished in the top 25 since 2000.

OU’s lone national championship came through its softball program, winning its third consecutive title earlier this month. The win accounts for 100 points, paired with 37.5 points from the baseball program appearing in the NCAA Tournament.

Top 25 finishes for both tennis programs and both track and field programs also bolstered the Sooners. Men’s golf contributed 57 points.

In the winter, top-30 finishes for both men’s and women’s indoor track added 102.5 points, while women’s basketball contributed 50 points for finishing 17th.

In the fall, the Sooners accrued 25 points for football finishing 51st.

In the Big 12, OU finished second while OSU ranked third. Texas paced the conference, finishing with 1,370.5 points, trailing only Stanford for the most this season in the overall standings.

Tulsa concluded its season ranked 99th among 305 eligible Division I programs, garnering 178 points.

The majority of points came in the fall, with men’s cross country and men’s soccer scoring top 10 finishes, equating to just under 70 points each. No points were accumulated during the winter session, and TU closed with 45 points through a top-30 finish in women’s golf.

With most of its points coming from a CWS run, Oral Roberts finished 165th with 103 points. A NCAA Tournament berth in men’s basketball accounted for 25 points, and baseball’s 78 points accounted for the bulk.

