What we've learned from OSU's first three games

STILLWATER — Close to a month into the season, No. 9 Oklahoma State has handled its business and disposed of three nonconference opponents without much drama.

The Cowboys defeated Central Michigan 58-44, Arizona State 34-17 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7, all games played at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“It was a fun three games,” receiver Brennan Presley said. “We learned a lot about some players on the team, especially the new people. As far as right now we’re focused on playing clean football. We’ve made some of our goals, but we have to do it on a consistent basis.”

An open date separated nonconference from conference play, which starts with a visit to Baylor in a highly anticipated rematch of the Big 12 championship game in December. The Bears are 3-1 after edging Iowa State on Saturday.

Here’s a closer look at OSU through three games:

What we’ve learned

The Cowboys have a lot of potential, and this could be a special season with week-to-week improvement. Spencer Sanders has put up big numbers while emerging as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, and he has more weapons than ever at his disposal, with a dozen players having scored a touchdown through three games.

That takes some pressure off a defense that has room to grow under a first-year coordinator and with players in new roles. Despite that, OSU has delivered solid defensive play particularly in the last two games and has benefited from a schedule that is allowing the less experienced players to get more comfortable along the way.

What we still don’t know

Can this defense hold its own against Big 12 opponents? The defensive line is ridiculously loaded and will match up well against any offensive line in the country, but the back seven has not been tested in the way it will be during league play, starting with Baylor.

There’s reason to be optimistic. Linebackers Xavier Benson and Mason Cobb have seamlessly stepped into the starting lineup, and a secondary led by veteran safety Jason Taylor II has cut down on missed assignments and miscommunications since the season opener. The additional week between games also is an asset for the defense to continue to progress.

Biggest impact

At this time last season, the Cowboys struggled moving the ball in every aspect, most notably in the run game. OSU averaged a measly 3.4 yards per attempt, a number that should have been considerably lower if not for Jaylen Warren bursting onto the scene against Boise State.

Through three games this season, the Cowboys have gained 524 rushing yards on less carries thanks to Dominic Richardson and Sanders shouldering the majority of the work. The Cowboys are also averaging 4.7 yards per attempt— an ideal median by Mike Gundy standards.

Biggest surprise

After starting cornerbacks Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes left this season, questions arose about how well Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black could fill in. Through three games, the junior cornerbacks haven’t faltered, combining for 11 tackles and two pass breakups.

The question still remains on how they will fare playing a full game — both were replaced by backups early in the second half against Central Michigan and Arkansas-Pine Bluff — but up to this point they have seamlessly filled the void.

Biggest challenge ahead

In the Cowboys’ first five conference games, they will travel to Waco, Texas, to play defending champion Baylor, and Manhattan, Kansas, to face Deuce Vaughn and Kansas State. Sandwiched between them is Quinn Ewers’ Texas squad visiting Stillwater.

That’s a collection of hefty offensive firepower for any defense, let alone a retooled one that isn’t battle-tested. The defensive line has powered the operation this far, and while the linebacker corps and secondary have played competently, much will be learned about defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s unit in the coming weeks. ​