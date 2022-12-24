What we've learned from OSU nonconference schedule: Who's been the biggest addition? What's the biggest challenge?

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State Cowboys concluded nonconference play Tuesday, finishing with a record of 8-4.

Through those 12 games, there have been ugly losses (see Southern Illinois and Central Florida) paired with blowout victories (Tulsa and Oakland).

Excluding a late January contest against Ole Miss as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Cowboys have wrapped up their nonconference schedule.

OSU will open Big 12 play on Dec. 31 during a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, to play No. 4 Kansas. That will be followed with games against West Virginia (receiving votes) and seventh-ranked Texas.

So before the Cowboys enter the Big 12 gauntlet, what have we learned about this year’s group?

What we’ve learned: The Cowboys have a top-tier defense

There’s quite a few numbers you can point to that support it.

All 12 opponents this season have been held to less than 40% shooting. The Cowboys have held 11 of their 12 opponents to under their season average in points.

Moussa Cisse, OSU’s 7-foot-1 center, ranks sixth in the nation in blocked shots with 35.

The Cowboys are allowing 61.5 points per game, good for 32nd in the nation and tied with Purdue, the No. 1 team in this week’s AP Top 25.

OSU has proven to have top-tier defense through the first third of the season, and Boynton points to improved defensive play from guard Bryce Thompson, and also the intensity that guards Quion Williams and Caleb Asberry have brought defensively to the perimeter, as some of the reasons.

“I think we have an elite defensive team,” Boynton said. “I haven’t seen a whole lot of teams that I will say, ‘Man, we’ve got a long way to go to catch those guys, defensively.”

What we still don’t know: Can the Cowboys win big games?

Of those 12 nonconference games, two have been against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Both ended in OSU losses.

First, the Cowboys lost 74-64 against the currently No. 2 Connecticut Huskies. After trailing by 17 points after the first half, OSU clawed back into the contest, but for the majority were held to a double-digit deficit.

Then, two weeks ago against No. 21 Virginia Tech, the game was tied with two minutes remaining, but three turnovers in that span ended with a 70-65 loss for the Cowboys.

OSU has proven they can hang around with talented, but the question of closing them out still remains.

Biggest addition: John-Michael Wright

While transfer guard Caleb Asberry has been vital off the bench, High Point transfer John-Michael Wright has been a monumental addition for the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-1 guard handily leads OSU in points per game with 16.4 and hasn’t missed a free-throw yet (17-for-17).

More importantly, Wright fills a much-needed facilitator role on offense for the Cowboys. Wright averages the third-most assists on the team, but his role helps open up guards Avery Anderson III and Bryce Thompson for roles they’re more deft at – scoring and finishing.

Biggest surprise: Consistent 3-point shooting

It didn’t start that way for the Cowboys at the start of the season, but in six of the past seven games, OSU has shot 33% or better from 3-point range.

Guards John-Michael Wright, Bryce Thompson and Caleb Asberry have been the typical shooters from deep, with each having taken more than 46 shots. Each are shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

Reserve guards Chris Harris Jr. (8-for-25) and Quion Williams (4-for-13) both are shooting above 30% as well.

“It’s always been there,” Boynton said. “It’s just a matter of figuring out how it works together. That’s what you play your nonconference schedule for.”

Biggest challenge ahead: Making the NCAA Tournament

There have been highs and lows for OSU through its first 12 games. Blowout wins against Oakland and Tulsa were outweighed by ugly losses to Southern Illinois and UCF.

Tied with two minutes remaining against Virginia Tech, three turnovers proved costly, with the game ending in another Cowboys loss. Prior to the Cowboys’ game against Wichita State, forward Tyreek Smith talked about the sense of urgency in OSU’s locker room if they wanted to achieve their season goal – make the NCAA Tournament.

“As you can see, we’re losing games we shouldn’t lose, and it’s a resume so each time we lose a game, we get a sense of urgency,” Smith said. “We can’t lose too many because it will mess up our chance of getting to the tournament.”

In ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology update, the Cowboys are listed in the first four out category. The challenge of maneuvering through Big 12 play and working into the field of 68 remains the biggest obstacle for OSU this season.