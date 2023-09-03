STILLWATER — Oklahoma State survived Central Arkansas 27-13 on Saturday night in Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys (1-0) conquered the Bears in a game filled with positives, negatives and quite a few questions. Here’s what we learned from the Cowboys’ closer-than-expected win against Central Arkansas:

1. QB competition is messy

The first takeaway is the obvious one. The Cowboys shuffled three different quarterbacks into Saturday’s game, exactly as coach Mike Gundy said he would, dividing playing time evenly into thirds.

Garret Rangel took the first four drives. Alan Bowman started the next four. The fourth quarter, given to Gunnar Gundy, who likely would’ve played cleanup against an FCS opponent, instead needed to close out a game closer than many expected.

Paired with a suddenly efficient rushing attack, Gunnar Gundy posted a clean performance, protecting the ball and effectively moving it down the field twice to allow for back-to-back rushing touchdowns.

A 39-yard, over the shoulder pass to Jaden Bray down the sideline was the highlight. A 20-yard QB keeper was helpful, too. Other times, good reads and good passes led to only two incompletions.

All three posted stats within the same the same stratosphere of each other. But Gunnar Gundy shined late, only fueling uncertainty as OSU heads to Tempe for its first Power Five game of the season.

“The fair thing to do is to grade the tape, but you also have a grade based on the quarterbacks decision-making based on what the defense did and what they did with the ball, whether they handed off, threw it or reads on routes and hot throws," Mike Gundy said.

2. The trenches need work

By the end of the third quarter, Central Arkansas nearly doubled OSU’s production on the ground, outgaining the Cowboys 106-52.

As Bryan Nardo debuted his 3-3-5 defense, the defensive line needed time to settle in. The defensive attack eventually found the backfield, sacking quarterback Will McElvain five times throughout the night as the Bears’ lack of depth began to show.

Offensive line issues led to a stagnant run game through three quarters, more reminiscent of last season’s 3.4-yard average than the optimistic offseason OSU had rebuilding the run blocking.

The Cowboys did turn around the rushing in the fourth, recording 97 of their 149 rushing yards in the final 15 minutes. The reasoning? More push from the offensive line, allowing tailbacks to find space.

It was a glimpse at what OSU could be when rushing the ball, despite being down two starting offensive linemen. But as Mike Gundy said after the game, it needs to happen in the first, not fourth, quarter.

3. You never know what you’ve got

Mike Gundy was open about the Cowboys’ plans to rotate as many reserve prospects into Saturday’s game as he could. With an influx of transfer portal players, in-game film was needed. Overall, 64 different players participated for the Cowboys against Central Arkansas.

When asked what positions became more clear after the game, Gundy pointed to running backs and cornerbacks. RB Ollie Gordon led the group that was complimented by Elijah Collins and Jaden Nixon, while D.J. McKinney made a statement at cornerback against the Bears.

It highlights the idea that it's hard to know exactly what you have.

Looking across the Big 12 landscape this week, Baylor lost to Texas State, a program that under new coach G.J. Kinne brought in 45 transfers. No. 17 TCU fell to Colorado, with even more incoming transfers. Texas Tech, a dark-horse contender for the Big 12 title this year, fell to Wyoming on the road.

The Cowboys, 25.5-point favorites over the Bears, won by only 14 points. There were concerns — Gundy has some — and positives. But in the new era, OSU seems content to feel out its retooled group early in the season.

“I always have concern,” Gundy said when asked about the outcome. “We’ve got to get better. We need practice, we need to work as fast as we can to kind of identify who we are and try to move in that direction.

“I’m always concerned, but not over the top. I felt like our defense could get some stops. I felt like we just needed to rush the ball a little bit. Once we started running the ball, I felt a lot better.”