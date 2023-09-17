STILLWATER — There were boos, jeers and a steady flow of fans leaving early.

On Saturday night, Oklahoma State provided little to cheer for against South Alabama, a program that delivered a 33-7 romping at Boone Pickens Stadium, the worst home loss the Cowboys suffered since 2015.

The Jaguars (2-1) nearly doubled OSU’s offensive output. The Cowboys (2-1) lost the turnover battle. They lost the line of scrimmage. They couldn’t protect any of the three quarterbacks.

With conference play less than a week away — OSU travels to Ames, Iowa, to face the 1-2 Cyclones on Saturday — here’s what we learned from the Cowboys’ loss.

QB platoon only causes more questions

It was the biggest storyline entering Saturday’s game. How would OSU’s ongoing quarterback competition play out?

Pregame, it was revealed Alan Bowman would again start, as he did against Arizona State a week ago. Gunnar Gundy would play middle relief, with Garret Rangel, who missed time this week with illness, closing out the game.

Like the first two games, the results produced little in the way of answers.

Bowman’s first four drives ending with three punts and an interception. Gunnar Gundy’s outing concluded with four punts and a touchdown. Rangel handled eight plays, moving the ball four yards across two drives.

It was another week where none of the three separated themselves.

Ahead of OSU’s first Big 12 game against Iowa State, who also fell to a Group of Five opponent, losing 10-7 against Ohio, the Cowboys will be searching for answers.

Answers they haven’t found through three games.

Defense loses the physicality battle

For 60 minutes on Saturday evening, South Alabama proved to be the more physical team. With a starting offensive line that averaged 320 pounds per player, South Alabama and quarterback Carter Bradley had ample time to deliver precise throws. He twice burned OSU’s secondary, connecting with receiver Caullin Lacy for touchdown passes of 39 and 57 yards.

Still, Bradley only needed to throw 16 times on Saturday. USA’s run game averaged 5.2 yards per carry — aided by La’Damian Webb breaking a 65-yard touchdown run late in the fourth — but consistently pounded OSU’s defense, eventually turning a couple yards into chunk plays.

“It is concerning,” defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said of the lack of physicality. “But I believe our kids are physical.”

The Cowboys’ lackluster defensive outing, one built around a lack of energy, comes after two stronger showings to start the season. It was far from a finished product, but under Nardo’s new scheme, the Cowboys’ defense was trending in the right direction.

Now, a sign that things are still not quite concrete. Nardo did see improvement overall in OSU’s tackling on Saturday, but other errors stood out.

“Success breeds confidence,” Nardo said. “And confidence comes from success, so it’s a double-edged situation … So I think right now with our players, it’s continuing to put them in situations, get them in those situations so they can see themselves doing it and making plays they need to make.”

Playmakers need to play

OSU lost wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling on the first drive of the game. Stribling started Saturday’s game leading the team in receptions and yards, but exited after an awkward hit to his lower back.

Even in Stribling’s absence, the Cowboys rarely found dynamic playmakers Ollie Gordon and Brennan Presley in the loss. The sophomore running back Gordon finished with the least amount of rushing attempts and caught two passes. In total, he accounted for only 25 yards on Saturday.

His three runs each counted for four yards, and his two receptions came before halftime, both on throws from Bowman.

“We got behind,” Gundy said. “I’m not making excuses for anything, but that is because we were behind by basically three scores, and you just can’t keep running the ball.”

Presley’s line isn’t better. Two receptions for eight yards and a costly muffed punt in the fourth quarter. This season, Presley’s only averaging 28.7 yards per game, but leads the receiver corps in touchdowns scored with two.

“Everybody knows we’re gonna try and get it to him,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “And we damn sure should. He’s a good player, and I didn’t get it to him enough tonight.”