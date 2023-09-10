TEMPE, Ariz. — Oklahoma State might not have earned major style points in its first road game of the season. But the Cowboys cleaned up against their first Power Five opponent of the season, downing Arizona State 27-15 in Tempe, Arizona.

Here’s what we learned about this year’s group two weeks in.

1. De’Zhaun Stribling as good as advertised

Through two games, Stribling appears the be the constant throughout OSU’s quarterback competition. Alan Bowman, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy consistently targeted the 6-foot-3 outside receiver, finished each game as the Cowboys’ receiving yards leader.

On Saturday, team-high in targets (10) and seven receptions. He now leads OSU’s receiving corps in receptions and receiving yards two games into the season.

“Strib is a pro,” OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “I’ve said it 100 times now. The way he practices is just … different.”

Dunn shared an anecdote of Stribling warming up ahead of the ASU game, catching a pass and pretending to hurdle and stiff arm imaginary defenders as he ran into the end zone.

“He’s not joking around,” Dunn continued. “He’s not doing this for the crowd, he’s not doing it for anybody else. He’s doing it for himself and putting himself in that moment. He practices like that all the time.”

Eight months ago, John Paul Richardson left for TCU, Stephon Johnson Jr. went to Houston and Bryson Green transferred to Wisconsin. Three underclassmen receivers primed for massive roles with the Cowboys this year. From the ashes of lost production, Stribling might be the biggest portal add from OSU’s offseason.

The Cowboys will start to face stiffer defensive competition as they enter Big 12 play. But Stribling is on pace for 66 receptions and 828 yards this season, stats OSU wouldn’t put down after losing a trio of underclassmen receivers in the portal.

2. Still concern with the run game

Heading to the locker room at halftime, OSU’s run game was non-existent. Literally. The Cowboys accumulated a net total of zero rushing yards through the first 30 minutes of Saturday’s game.

The offensive line didn’t help either. Even with Preston Wilson returning to the lineup, OSU went without veteran Jake Springfield on the end. The results: three offensive linemen flagged, with Jason Brooks Jr. and Cole Birmingham being called for false starts. The costliest penalty came from a holding call on Taylor Miterko, nullifying an 18-yard rush from Elijah Collins.

“When I came down, I was pissed off that we had 10 points,” Dunn said. “But at the same time, I wasn’t really pissed off because I didn’t feel like we were playing terrible.”

OSU adjusted the rushing attack in the second half, producing decent results. The trio of Ollie Gordon, Jaden Nixon and Elijah Collins combined for 113 yards to close out the game.

“In the second half, without watching on tape, we ran the ball good enough — if could run the like that in the first half and second half, we’ll be fine,” Gundy said.

The question remains if OSU can get the run game firing before the intermission.

3. Linebacker play improved

Nickolas Martin logged another strong start, this time without Justin Wright, who missed Saturday’s game due to injury. Martin led the entire defense with 10 tackles and a sack, further collecting to his season stats.

Perhaps the biggest stride against ASU came not with Martin, but Collin Oliver, OSU's newest linebacker who moved from defensive end this offseason.

Oliver played a quiet game against Central Arkansas. But versus the Sun Devils, Oliver forced a fumble early in the game. He dropped back in coverage on a fourth-down play. He finished with seven tackles, admitting after the game he could've had four sacks.