STILLWATER — Oklahoma State began its 2023 season 1-2, including a 17-run loss to Arkansas, at the College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

After a weekend against top-caliber opponents, what have we learned about the Cowboys’ 2023 group?

Pitching staff still a work in progress

OSU scored four innings from right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown in the season-opener, the longest a starter lasted all weekend.

Watts-Brown notched six strikeouts and allowed three runs, but a quartet of relief arms — including utility Nolan McLean picking up his first save of the year — followed the starter’s performance with five scoreless innings.

Then, things turned.

With several arms unavailable in Arlington, including BYU transfer Janzen Keisel, the Cowboys’ staff struggled in the final two days, allowing 29 runs across 16 innings.

On Tuesday, Keisel threw a 5.1-inning no-hitter against California Baptist.

Among them were former Owasso pitcher Brennan Phillips, who surrendered seven earned runs in 1.1 innings against Vanderbilt and senior Bayden Root allowing five in 1.2 innings against Arkansas.

The bright spot came from right-handed reliever Isaac Stebens, who threw four scoreless innings against Vanderbilt. Stebens, a Stillwater High School graduate, transferred to OSU this offseason after an All-American season at Cowley County Community College.

Nolan McLean’s power picks up where it left off

While the 11-9 final from OSU’s game against Vanderbilt appears close, the game wasn’t until Nolan McLean’s eighth inning at-bat.

Entering the eighth, the Cowboys trailed 11-3 against the Commodores before a six-run inning catapulted OSU to within reach. A big factor in that was McLean’s three-run homer, which recorded an exit velocity of 112.3 mph.

The home run would account for McLean’s lone hit in the three-game stretch — closing out the weekend batting .167 — but he accounted for three runs and three RBIs.

McLean also drew six walks and struck out twice, landing him with a 1.250 on-base plus slugging percentage, the highest out an any Cowboy would played in all three games.

McLean struggled with strikeouts last season, leading all batters with 107. His 19 homers from last season also led all.

Options at third base

The Cowboys added Tyler Wulfert over the offseason, a 6-foot junior from Midland College in Midland, Texas. He started all three games for OSU in Arlington, spending a game at third base and the other two as a designated hitter.

At the plate, Wulfert struggled, going 1-for-10 with a double and six strikeouts.

Sophomore Aidan Meola collected the two other starts at third over the weekend, batting 2-for-8 with a strikeout and an RBI.