What they're saying at Big 12 Media Days

“Obviously much has happened since we were together last in this venue for Media Day last year. In fact, some of you will recall that I said at the time that I thought our board was as aligned as I had seen them during my 10 years with the Big 12.

“It was, I think, eight days later that OU and Texas announced they were going to the SEC. So you can take my assessment of calm waters for what they're worth.”

Bob Bowlsby, outgoing Big 12 commissioner

“Kansas has beaten Texas twice in six years; what's up with that?”

Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman columnist

“It made it easier to walk in some Texas high schools, to be quite honest, that there may be that chance that maybe we didn't get on young men before. Now we have to build upon it, but it's definitely something positive.”

Kansas coach Lance Leipold, answering Bohls’ question

“I like the Carpenters, I heard that song the other day and the first thing I thought was conference realignment … I think she cut that record on one take.”

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, when talking about realignment

“The kid is as good a practice player as he is a game player. He's as good in the film room as he is on the practice field. He's as good in the weight room as he is taking care of his body, rehab, recovery, nutrition. And you need those guys in your program for all the young players to see that it just doesn't happen.”

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on running back Deuce Vaughn

“There's a book by Shawn Ginwright that's called 'The Four Pivots'. It's about social change. It's really good. I think there's some points in there where he talks about going from transactional to transformational, and he talks about going from a lens to a mirror, where we're all kind of trained to critique and label and look out, but the hardest look is looking in the mirror. As they say, the mirror doesn't lie.”

Baylor coach Dave Aranda, an avid reader of books