STILLWATER — Justin Wright held the ball high in the end zone. He pranced around the orange turf at the west end of Boone Pickens Stadium, raising his arms to be greeted by his teammates quickly approaching.

The first player to meet him in the end zone? Defensive end Anthony Goodlow.

In a 2021 game against Oklahoma State, Wright — then a Tulsa linebacker — intercepted an errant Spencer Sanders pass over the middle of the field, bolting 55 yards down the sideline to score his first, and only, career touchdown.

Almost two years later, Wright traded in his TU jersey for an OSU one. Goodlow did this same, following his roommate to Stillwater via the transfer portal.

“I just remember all the loud bangs on the wall,” Goodlow said with a smile of that 2021 game.

Among the 13 scholarship transfers OSU brought on this offseason, Wright and Goodlow could provide the biggest impact on the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys. Both veterans at their position, each are listed on OSU's two-deep depth chart entering 2023.

“I tell my wife this all the time,” Wright said. “This is the best competitiveness, winning environment, that I’ve ever been a part of. Like Pop Warner, middle school, high school, all of it.”

When Wright takes the field Saturday against Central Arkansas, he’ll already have 254 career tackles to his name. Another 7.5 sacks and four interceptions dot the established linebacker’s resume. One of the first transfers to join OSU this offseason, Wright links with new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, a coach deft in the 3-3-5 defensive alignment.

It’s the same alignment Wright played at TU, but a completely different system, the sixth-year senior points out.

“I come from a 3-3-5, but it’s completely different,” Wright said. “It’s just different. We picked it up tremendously well. I mean, I think the first week or two, maybe the first week-and-a-half, we were done installing everything.”

Wright signifies a positive pulse in the linebacker room, one built on competitiveness and centered around “headhunters”.

Two seasons ago, linebacker play was the crux of OSU’s dynamic defense. With the veteran duo of Malcolm Rodriguez and Devin Harper combining for 224 tackles and nine sacks, the LB composition was crucial in the Cowboys finishing the season as one of the best defenses in the nation.

In 2022, the defense as a whole took a step back. OSU allowed opponents to net 5.7 yards per play, a metric tied with Oklahoma and a notch above Kansas as some of the worst defenses in the Big 12.

With a sense of freedom in Nardo’s scheme, improvements are expected.

“Be able to play fast, play downhill, physical, aggressive,” Wright said. “They preach about it all the time.”

Wright won’t be the only veteran in the corps. Xavier Benson, a sixth-year senior as well, returns. Now a junior, Collin Oliver moves back to LB. He ranks 10th all-time in program history with 16.5 sacks after just two years.

Younger options like Donovan Stephens, Jeff Roberson and Nickolas Martin — who is contending with Wright for a starting spot — will be available.

But Wright bring some uniqueness to the program. He’s been married since 2020, owns a couple dogs and plays the guitar, a hobby he’s passed onto Goodlow.

A mature presence off the field, Wright's nickname, “Psycho” is tattooed above his left knee, symbolic for his on-the-field persona.

“He gets in the locker room after going on the field and stretching, he’s out there having a good little time,” Goodlow said. “Then as soon as he gets in the locker room you just see the smile leave his face and he’s just looking down.”

