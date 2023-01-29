What is a 3-3-5 defense? How Bryan Nardo's new scheme fits in Stillwater

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy has always talked highly of Iowa State’s defense.

Ahead of games against the Cyclones, Oklahoma State’s coach would speak about the consistent 3-3-5 scheme that ISU coach Matt Campbell and defensive coordinator Jon Heacock had built in Ames.

So, with the task of hiring his second defensive coordinator in as many seasons, Gundy targeted someone familiar and innovative with that scheme.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys hired Bryan Nardo, the former defensive coordinator from Division II Gannon University and Emporia State, to lead OSU’s defense in 2023.

With Nardo, the Cowboys will employ a 3-3-5 scheme that has gained popularity in the Big 12 over the past decade.

But what exactly does it mean for OSU?

What is a 3-3-5 defense?

The basics of the 3-3-5 defense are simple.

The scheme uses three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs.

With past defensive coordinators Derek Mason and Jim Knowles, the Cowboys employed a 4-2-5 scheme, utilizing four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs.

The numbers are easy, but after that, it gets complicated.

The 3-3-5 scheme is built of philosophies of flexibility and versatility, with an emphasis on smaller and faster players compared to more traditional defensive players.

Linebackers can be moved onto the line, bringing a fourth rusher on certain plays. The middle linebacker can blitz up the middle, another option to bring a fourth attacker.

The nickel safety — or nickelback — serves as the lifeblood in the secondary, a combination of safety and cornerback positions. It’s the most versatile defensive back, which primarily will cover the slot receiver but can be sent on blitzes and is vital in rush defense.

The scheme emphasizes stopping the pass, but offenses have the ability to attack the defense off the edge on runs and in the seams if passing.

Who invented the 3-3-5 defense?

Joe Lee Dunn, a former coach at Memphis, is widely credited with inventing the 3-3-5 defense, implementing it in 1991 and bringing it to fame with Mississippi State in the 90s.

Dunn’s MSU defenses recruited for speed, and the scheme was heralded as one of the best in the country because of how confusing it was to read.

The defensive alignment has oozed into the Big 12 over the past decade, with schools like Kansas State and TCU using it, but Campbell has made the scheme famous in the conference.

The Cyclones’ defense has been a consistent force in the Big 12 under Campbell, finishing in the top five in yards allowed in the past five seasons.

So, what could a potential starting lineup look like?

The Cowboys are used to playing five defensive backs, making it the area that personnel-wise won’t be majorly affected.

Cornerback Korie Black returns for his senior season, but with the loss of Jabbar Muhammad to the transfer portal, redshirt sophomore Cam Smith likely slots into the other starting role.

With emphasis on speed and physicality, redshirt sophomore De’kelvion Beamon is a player to watch. The 6-foot, 203-pounder could make an impact in certain packages.

Safeties Lyrik Rawls and Trey Rucker provided a glimpse at their capabilities in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and will likely be a large factor in the new scheme.

Same with Kendal Daniels, who could line up as the Cowboys' nickel safety in the 3-3-5 scheme.

OSU replaced Mason Cobb with Tulsa transfer Justin Wright, and he will likely be paired with Xavier Benson. Lamont Bishop – who was expected to return before he was told he’d exhausted his eligibility and an appeal upheld the decision – would’ve been crucial as the third linebacker in the defense.

Now, that role likely falls to a combination of Nickolas Martin, Donovan Stephens or Jeff Roberson, who missed the 2022 season with an undisclosed injury.

There’s also the option of using Collin Oliver as a linebacker. With the versatility of the scheme — paired with Oliver’s unique size and speed — Oliver could drop back to the second level in coverage or move up to serve as a fourth rusher with his experience on the defensive line.

And that defensive line is where the Cowboys will see the most change.

Regular contributors Brock Martin, Tyler Lacy, Brendon Evers, Sione Asi and Trace Ford won’t be with the team next season for reasons from no remaining eligibility to transferring.

At the nose tackle position, Xavier Ross, Aden Kelley and Collin Clay will likely spend time in the middle, but the scheme allows for creativity on the line.

Defensive ends Kody Walterscheid and Nathan Latu contributed last season, with one source saying to watch for Latu in 2023. OSU also added Tulsa veteran Anthony Goodlow in the portal, who provides plug-and-play capabilities on the line.