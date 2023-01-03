What does OSU’s secondary look like next season? Trey Rucker and Lyrik Rawls might provide the answer

STILLWATER — For the first time in the game, momentum was swinging heavily in Oklahoma State’s favor.

With less than four minutes remaining, the Cowboys trailing by a touchdown in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and a third down stop was needed. On third-and-2, Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf dropped back, surveying the field before deciding to dump a pass off to Chimere Dike near the sideline.

It looked like an easy reception and quick first down, until OSU safety Lyrik Rawls leapt up — arms outstretched — and batted the ball down.

It forced the Badgers to punt, returning the ball to the Cowboys’ offense with a chance to win the game.

And while the game would end minutes later with a 24-17 loss for the Cowboys, there were glimpses of what the 2023 squad was going to look like, with perhaps the biggest look-ahead coming in the secondary.

The Cowboys could likely be without three important safeties heading into next season. Sean Michael Flanagan hasn’t made a decision on if he’ll return and Jason Taylor II could attempt to make it to the NFL. Thomas Harper was already in the transfer portal when the Cowboys played Wisconsin.

That’s a hefty amount of talent to replace.

And while the 6-foot-1 Rawls appeared in every game for OSU this season, registering a career-best in tackles against West Virginia with seven, there was an extended look at him against the Badgers.

“It all starts in the offseason,” Rawls said after the game. “We’ve got a lot of young dudes that are going to have to play next year, so it’s always going to start in January.”

But Rawls development started in the postseason.

He batted down that crucial pass. To start the third quarter, Rawls crashed through the offensive line to stop Wisconsin tailback Chez Mellusi for no gain on a third-and-short.

Several drives later, Rawls sacked Wolf, forcing a fumble in the process to give the Cowboys possession back.

And Rawls won’t be the only help either.

Safety Trey Rucker, who was ineligible for the regular season, played 47 snaps against the Badgers, recording three tackles and a key interception in the first quarter.

“He’s got range, he’s got ball skill,” OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason said. “He can erase some things, knock some things down.”

Rucker, a transfer from Wake Forest, spent the majority of the 2021 season on special teams, playing in all 14 games and recording 10 tackles. As a freshman with the Demon Deacons, he tallied 65 tackles.

But in his first extended look with the Cowboys, Rucker was a bright spot in a game that didn’t have many.

“He’ll be with us,” Gundy said of Rucker. “Ruck’s actually got two years left. So it’s good to be back. He likes to compete. He loses his temper a little bit. We’ve got to get him calmed down at times.

“Get him back into our culture, but he wants to fight and compete. (I) look forward to watching him in the spring.”

Dealing with massive turnover in the secondary isn’t something new for the Cowboys.

OSU’s secondary was gutted following the 2021 season, with safeties Kolby Harvell-Peel and Tre Sterling opting to test NFL waters. Cornerback Christian Holmes did as well, with Holmes getting drafted and the others signing undrafted free agent contracts.

Cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse hit the transfer portal, finding a home at Louisiana State. Safety Tanner McCalister did the same, following former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State.