STILLWATER — As Oklahoma State prepares to open fall camp in a week, ushering in another season of football, more than three dozen players will participate for the first time as a Cowboy.

As the summer months quickly begin turning toward the regular season, accruing even more new faces remains the priority.

A week away from August, OSU possesses commitments from 13 prospects in its 2024 recruiting class. Eight play on the defensive side, and according to 247Sports, four of the Cowboys’ five top-rated recruits are on defense, a testament to new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo as he continues assembling his first Power Five recruiting class.

A trio of safeties in Landyn Cleveland, Willie Nelson and David Kabongo highlight the Cowboys’ 2024 class. Paired with defensive lineman Luke Webb and Nardo’s shown a formidable start to recruiting in his OSU tenure.

But beyond the defensive side, what areas still need to be addressed this fall?

OSU doesn’t have a four-star prospect committed in the 2024 cycle. Compounded with none in 2023 and the six in 2022 already being whittled down to just three — running back Ollie Gordon, quarterback Garret Rangel and wide receiver Talyn Shettron remain — the reservoir of four-star talent continues to dwindle down.

Gundy’s been adamant about OSU’s need to find the right players, dismissing the idea of recruiting players based off national rankings. For the past decade, the Cowboys received varying results from higher-end recruits.

Still, the Cowboys have a handful of offers out to four- and five-star prospects this season, but none have been pulled in, yet.

The 2024 class also doesn’t hold a quarterback in it.

The Cowboys signed a quarterback in five of the past six classes: Zane Flores (2023), Garret Rangel (2022), Shane Illingworth (2020), Brendan Costello (2019) and Spencer Sanders (2018).

That lone year between it all? In 2021, Gunnar Gundy walked-on to the Cowboys’ program and appeared in five games so far. It's a trend likely to continue for the program this season.

According to 247Sports, OSU so far offered six quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle, with all but one remaining uncommitted. Maealiuaki Smith, a three-star from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, recently took his official visit to Stillwater in June, and the pro-style quarterback remains in the mix for OSU.

Excluding quarterback recruitment, which has spanned across the country the past decade for OSU, the majority of this year’s recruitment has centered around the state of Texas.

Ten of OSU’s 13 commitments come from the state, and with the regular season roughly one month away, the Cowboys currently hold commitments from two in-state prospects, Stillwater’s Josh Ford and Del City's Rodney Fields.

By the time December’s early signing period opened last season, OSU held only three commitments from Oklahoma, adding Stillwater’s JaKobe Sanders and Del City defensive lineman Jaedon Foreman before junior college defensive lineman Iman Oates committed and signed on the same day.

OSU would add Enid’s Tykie Andrews and Broken Arrow’s Jamison Mejia leading to February’s national signing day to boost the number to five. Currently, the Cowboys have eight offers out to in-state high school players.