STILLWATER — Mike Boynton understands the teams Henry Iba and Eddie Sutton built.

The great defenses Iba constructed. The impeccable offenses under Sutton. It’s a thick heritage that Boynton, who recently concluded his sixth season as Oklahoma State’s coach, respects.

But it’s not one he feels pressured by.

“Our fans want to see the program have success in the tournament,” Boynton said. “My job is to put a team together that our fans want to support. That’s really what my focus is.”

The Cowboys’ 2022-23 campaign ended less than a week ago, in an overtime loss to North Texas in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals, ending the season with a 20-16 record.

Attention now turns to the roster management situation, which Boynton said will be a moving target over the coming weeks. “There’s going to be a lot of fluidity, just honestly in the roster,” he said. “I don’t have a whole lot of answers for you.”

Over the past week, Boynton met with all 15 players on the roster individually, discussing what is best for each player moving forward in the program.

“Each situation is a little different,” he continued. “In regards to, whether they are either capable of being back or whether it’s in their best interest or the interest of the program to be back. And not all of those decisions are mine or there’s. Some of them are combined.”

But, one thing is clear as the Cowboys adjust to the offseason. Boynton will again dip into the portal.

He’s spent his days over the last week examining film on the almost 1,000 players currently floating around in the portal.

Last season, OSU added guards John-Michael Wright and Caleb Asberry via the portal, with both starting for the Cowboys at the end of the season. Asberry cannot return to the program after exhausting his eligibility.

“I don’t expect everybody that’s eligible to be back, to be back, in all candor,” Boynton said. “Each situation like I said will be different.”

As he noted Monday, the similarities between top Big 12 schools — as well as the Final Four teams this year — are all built on experienced upperclassmen.

“If you guys are watching the tournament, these teams are old,” Boynton said. “The teams in our league that had the most success, they were older teams.”

As for if reduced scholarships will impede OSU this upcoming season, a decision is yet to be made by Boynton. It will be determined on where the team is at later in the offseason if they choose to use all 13 or drop to 12.

But the decision on what OSU is searching for in the portal has been determined. Fixing a “glaring” absence of playmakers will be prioritized by Boynton in the coming weeks, hoping to find someone in the portal to fit that mold.

“We’ve got to get deeper,” he said. “We’ve got to get probably more dynamic in terms of playmaking front court, obviously we got to get more skilled there.”

But, the emphasis on the portal is forcing not just the Cowboys to scale back on their high school recruiting.

“I would guess 90% of Division I coaches who are recruiting now, we all are, are looking at other college basketball players,” Boynton said. “Before, it would be, ‘Who’s the best high school basketball player available?’ The best high school player available is not getting recruited as much as he would have five years ago.”

OSU still have a sizeable high school class coming this year. Four-star forwards Brandon Garrison and Justin McBride and three-stars Jamyron Keller and Connor Dow have already signed letters of intent to play at OSU.

Four-star Eric Dailey is verbally committed to the Cowboys’ program as well.