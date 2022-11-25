West Virginia at Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch

West Virginia at Oklahoma State
11 a.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KTSB-1170
Streaming: Varsity Network
Records: West Virginia 4-7, 2-6 Big 12; OSU 7-4, 4-4
Coaches: Neal Brown, 21-25 in fourth year; Mike Gundy, 156-73 in 18th year
Last meeting: On Nov. 6, 2021, OSU defeated West Virginia 24-3 in Morgantown.
All-time series: OSU leads 9-4
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Finishing November strong
The Cowboys close out an up-and-down regular season at home, where they have won 14 games in a row. Elsewhere, OSU has lost four in a row. It's also Senior Day, which brings added meaning. Although this year won't feature a return to the Big 12 championship game, this team has goals left on the table — another conference victory plus a bowl berth next month.
2. KEY MATCHUP
West Virginia's passing game vs. OSU's defense
The Cowboys rank near the bottom nationally in passing yards allowed, surrendering 287 yards per game. The first quarter against Oklahoma included eight passes of at least 15 yards given up. But how the injury-riddled defense responded the rest of the game — a dozen consecutive stops — could be a confidence boost for the rest of the season and a building block for 2023.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
QB Spencer Sanders
A gritty competitor who didn't have his best outing during a four-interception Bedlam, Sanders will be poised to have a bounce-back performance against an inconsistent defense in what could be his final game at Boone Pickens Stadium.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY
From columnist Guerin Emig: The Cowboys are running on fumes, but that should be enough against a 4-7 opponent with a coach who is about to be fired. As long as Spencer Sanders and Jason Taylor are on the field, this should work out. If either exits, hold your breath.
Pokes 27, Mountaineers 19