West Virginia at Oklahoma State notes: Thurman Thomas is OSU's first inductee into Ring of Honor

Thurman Thomas is the first inductee into Ring of Honor
Hall of Fame running back and Oklahoma State’s career leading rusher, Thurman Thomas, became the first member of OSU Ring of Honor on Saturday.
His name and number were unveiled above the west end zone in Boone Pickens Stadium during halftime of the 27-13 win against West Virginia. Thomas rushed for 5,001 yards during his OSU career and was named the MVP of his final game as a Cowboy in the 1987 Sun Bowl against WVU. The Cowboys wore replicas of the Sun Bowl uniforms to help honor Thomas on Saturday.
“It’s great to be in the building,” Thomas said during the halftime ceremony. “This is where my career began. To be the first person receiving this is very humbling.”
Thomas had a 13-year Hall of Fame career in the NFL. He was greeted with congratulatory videos from old teammates that included former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly and former Bills defensive end Bruce Smith. Former OSU teammates Mark Moore and Barry Sanders also had their congratulatory videos played on the JumboTron.
Thomas ended his thank you speech with his touchdown celebration dance that current OSU running back LD Brown paid homage with on his 66-yard TD run. OSU head coach Mike Gundy said the Ring of Honor is something he’s pushed for a long time. He was teammates with Thomas at OSU.
“My fondest memories of Thurman are him as a practice player,” Gundy said. “He practiced just as hard as anybody that I’ve ever been around. He went full speed all the time and took pride in it. That’s why he played the way he played.”
Shane Illingworth gets first career start
Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders missed Saturday’s game after suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter of the 16-7 win against Tulsa last week. Freshman Shane Illingworth made his first career start against West Virginia after being the second option to replace Sanders last week.
Transfer Ethan Bullock was the immediate replacement when Sanders went down against Tulsa before Illingworth took over late in the third quarter. His performance won him the starting job against the Mountaineers and he helped lead OSU to a 14-point victory. Illingworth completed 15-of-21 passes for 139 yards and an interception.
Cowboys have two running backs rush for 100 yards
Oklahoma State had two running backs rush for over 100 yards for the first time since Justice Hill and Chris Carson both reached over 100 yards against TCU in 2016. LD Brown had a career-high 11 carries and finished with 103 yards.
It was the most yards by Brown since setting his career-high of 110 rushing yards against Missouri State on Aug. 30, 2018. Hubbard rushed for 101 yards on 22 rushes. Both running backs combined for 204 yards.
Eighth longest fumble return in OSU history
Defensive end Tyren Irby had a 56-yard fumble returned for a touchdown in the second quarter. It is the eighth longest fumble return in OSU history and the first since Kenneth Edison-McGruder’s 82-yard fumble return touchdown against Tulsa in 2017.
OSU extends winning streak against WVU
Oklahoma State extended its winning against West Virginia to six games. The last time the Cowboys lost to WVU was a 34-10 loss in 2014. OSU leads the all-time series 8-4 dating back to 1928.
