West Virginia at Oklahoma State notes: Thurman Thomas is OSU's first inductee into Ring of Honor

“My fondest memories of Thurman are him as a practice player,” Gundy said. “He practiced just as hard as anybody that I’ve ever been around. He went full speed all the time and took pride in it. That’s why he played the way he played.”

Shane Illingworth gets first career start

Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders missed Saturday’s game after suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter of the 16-7 win against Tulsa last week. Freshman Shane Illingworth made his first career start against West Virginia after being the second option to replace Sanders last week.

Transfer Ethan Bullock was the immediate replacement when Sanders went down against Tulsa before Illingworth took over late in the third quarter. His performance won him the starting job against the Mountaineers and he helped lead OSU to a 14-point victory. Illingworth completed 15-of-21 passes for 139 yards and an interception.

Cowboys have two running backs rush for 100 yards

Oklahoma State had two running backs rush for over 100 yards for the first time since Justice Hill and Chris Carson both reached over 100 yards against TCU in 2016. LD Brown had a career-high 11 carries and finished with 103 yards.