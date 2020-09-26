West Virginia at Oklahoma State: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Survive and advance
Shane Illingworth completed 15 passes for 139 yards. Chuba Hubbard put the ball on the ground twice. OSU scored 7 points in the second half.
And yet here are the Cowboys, 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference.
They have their defense to thank for both wins, mostly. West Virginia moved the ball decently Saturday, but OSU buckled down and did enough to keep the Mountaineers at bay.
Most obvious was Trace Ford’s strip sack of Jarret Doege, forcing a fumble that defensive end Tyren Irby’s returned 56 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. It was the biggest play of a game that could easily have gone wrong for the Pokes.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Jim Knowles vs. West Virginia’s offense
OSU’s third-year defensive coordinator spent his first two seasons in Stillwater trying to figure out when to apply pressure to Big 12 offenses that can make you pay for indecision. Knowles, with the help of experienced, confident players, seems to have figured it out.
The Cowboys sacked Doege five times and scored 6 points off Ford’s/Irby’s effort. They also stuck to their coverages and principles and, aside from a couple big gainers off quick slants, did a commendable job of keeping the ball in front of them.
It was a winning combination.
Third down: Game MVP
LD Brown
Eleven carries, 103 yards, a 66-yard touchdown and no fumbles for Hubbard’s understudy. That’s a second straight eye-opening effort from Brown, who is running harder and faster than ever. The Cowboys needed every burst on a day Illingworth subbed for Spencer Sanders at quarterback and Mike Gundy kept it conservative on offense.
It was nice to see an OSU back honor Thurman Thomas on Thomas’ Ring of Honor afternoon. That it was Brown, not Hubbard, who did so was an upset, but the Pokes won’t complain.
Fourth down: What’s next
The schedule says the Cowboys travel to Kansas next Saturday
The Jayhawks didn’t allow fans into Memorial Stadium for their season opener two weeks ago. KU athletic director Jeff Long announced Friday the university is allowing 10,000 spectators to watch the OSU game next weekend.
No. 15 OSU 27, West Virginia. 13: Cowboys win Big 12 opener, improve to 2-0; Get all our coverage here
Video: Mike Gundy on OSU's win against West Virginia
Guerin Emig: OSU finding a way, which is all anyone can do right now
Everything you need to know in four downs
Notebook: Thurman Thomas is OSU's first inductee into Ring of Honor
OSU legend Thurman Thomas on Chuba Hubbard: 'I’m looking forward to seeing him up close and in person'
Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy and Thurman Thomas should sit down Saturday night, crack open a beer and have a long, therapeutic talk
Offseason work pays off for LD Brown: 'I felt a difference playing at 200'
Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game
OSU announced earlier this month that Thurman Thomas will become the first inductee into the Oklahoma State football Ring of Honor.
The 2020 NFL season is underway.
View from the sidelines: See the best images as Oklahoma State takes on Tulsa in the season opener for both teams
Our best photos as OSU and TU kick off their 2020 season
Every lightning strike drew miserable groans on that rainy evening, Sept. 17, 2011.
Oklahoma State booster and oilman T. Boone Pickens died Sept. 11, 2019 in Dallas at the age of 91.
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!