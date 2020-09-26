West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State: Two OSU running backs reach 100 yards on same day the Cowboys recognize its all-time leading rusher

STILLWATER — On the day that former Oklahoma State running back Thurman Thomas became the first member of OSU’s Ring of Honor, running back LD Brown paid homage to the Hall of Famer during Saturday’s win against West Virginia.
Brown broke for a 66-yard touchdown run during the second quarter of a 27-13 win against the Mountaineers before paying respect to Thomas by copying his “cabbage patch” touchdown celebration.
“It’s Thurman Day, just a little tribute to him,” Brown said. “I was like, if I score this week, I’ve got to hit the cabbage patch. We’ve seen him do it in the Sun Bowl."
In a game in which the No. 15 Cowboys were without their starting quarterback, Spencer Sanders, because of an ankle injury he suffered against Tulsa last week, Brown had a career-high 11 carries. His 103 yards was his most rushing yards since setting his career-high of 110 yards against Missouri State on Aug. 30, 2018.
Chuba Hubbard’s performance on Saturday wasn’t his best, having uncharacteristically put the ball on the ground twice, but the nation’s reigning leading rusher from last year still managed 101 yards on 22 carries, including a 23-yard TD run in the game's final minutes.
Hubbard and Brown combined to rush for 204 yards with the school’s all-time leading rusher, Thomas, watching from the stands. They both had a touchdown.
The two running backs both rushed for over 100 yards while wearing replicas of the uniforms worn in the 1987 Sun Bowl, which was Thomas’ last game for OSU. It was the first time since 2016 that OSU (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) had two running backs rush for over 100 yards against a Big 12 opponent.
“Just knowing it was his day today and we were wearing the Sun Bowl jerseys as well, we got the W and did it all for him,” Brown said of Thomas. “It was a big honor. We just tried to play our best and make him proud.”
Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth got the first start of his college career and was 15-of-21 passing for 139 yards and an interception. The Cowboys led 20-13 with 8:56 left when Illingworth helped orchestrate a 15-play drive that went 80 yards and lasted 7:39 before ending with a 23-yard touchdown run from Hubbard. That gave OSU a two-touchdown lead with 1:17 remaining.
“For a true freshman being out there, he played OK,” Gundy said of Illingworth. “There were times that he made mistakes and there were times that he did make some big plays. All that’s going to take time, the guy is young. We found a way to win and that’s what’s important right now. We certainly have a lot of work ahead of us.”
The OSU defense helped its young quarterback by generating its own points. On the following series following Brown’s TD run, defensive end Trace Ford stripped WVU quarterback Jarret Doege. Tyren Irby recovered the fumble for a 56-yard touchdown return to put the Cowboys up by 14 points.
Neither team scored in the first quarter but 17 unanswered points by OSU gave the Cowboys a 17-0 lead with 5:02 left in the first half. The Mountaineers (1-1, 0-1) moved the ball well having 270 total yards in the first two quarters, but a 70-yard touchdown pass to Winston Wright in the second quarter was WVU’s only touchdown of the game.
The Mountaineers came into Stillwater having racked up 624 yards in their 56-10 win against Eastern Kentucky. West Virginia had 353 total yards against OSU but struggled to find the end zone and was 6-of-17 on third down. The Mountaineers were forced to settle for two field goals in the second half.
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said getting pressure on the quarterback was a big focus for the Cowboys this week. OSU had five sacks and nine quarterback hurries.
“That was something we worked hard on this week and the players bought into it,” Knowles said. “You have to be able to pressure the quarterback and sometimes Big 12 play takes that thought process away from you, but I thought we got after it today.”
