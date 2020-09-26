West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State: Two OSU running backs reach 100 yards on same day the Cowboys recognize its all-time leading rusher

The two running backs both rushed for over 100 yards while wearing replicas of the uniforms worn in the 1987 Sun Bowl, which was Thomas’ last game for OSU. It was the first time since 2016 that OSU (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) had two running backs rush for over 100 yards against a Big 12 opponent.

“Just knowing it was his day today and we were wearing the Sun Bowl jerseys as well, we got the W and did it all for him,” Brown said of Thomas. “It was a big honor. We just tried to play our best and make him proud.”

Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth got the first start of his college career and was 15-of-21 passing for 139 yards and an interception. The Cowboys led 20-13 with 8:56 left when Illingworth helped orchestrate a 15-play drive that went 80 yards and lasted 7:39 before ending with a 23-yard touchdown run from Hubbard. That gave OSU a two-touchdown lead with 1:17 remaining.

“For a true freshman being out there, he played OK,” Gundy said of Illingworth. “There were times that he made mistakes and there were times that he did make some big plays. All that’s going to take time, the guy is young. We found a way to win and that’s what’s important right now. We certainly have a lot of work ahead of us.”