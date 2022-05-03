'We'll see': Elish's return to the pitcher's circle in the air ahead of crucial Bedlam series at OU

STILLWATER — After returning to the plate at Florida State on Friday, Oklahoma State’s Miranda Elish is expected to resume her place in the heart of the Cowgirls’ lineup in Norman later this week.

But whether Elish, OSU’s 13-game winner sidelined since April 24 with an injured tendon in her right bicep, will be back in the pitcher’s circle for this weekend’s crucial Bedlam series at top-ranked Oklahoma (45-1, 14-1 Big 12) remains less clear.

“I can’t give you an honest answer. I don’t know if she’ll pitch,” Gajewski told reporters Tuesday morning. “I don’t know.”

The scope of Elish’s availability is the question hovering over the seventh-ranked Cowgirls (38-9, 14-1) as they approach a high-stakes meeting with the Sooners at Marita Hynes Field, beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday night on ESPN.

The in-state rivals collide on the final weekend of the regular season tied atop Big 12 Conference standings with the league’s regular season title hanging in the balance. OU has claimed each of the conference’s last nine regular season championships. OSU, meanwhile, heads to Norman in pursuit of its first league title since 1995 and its first in the Big 12 era.

Tied heavily to the Cowgirls’ hopes of ending the Sooners’ streak is Elish and the status of two-way star, who leads OSU with a .378 batting average and enters the series with a lower ERA (2.09) than all but four pitchers across the Big 12.

The transfer right-hander hasn’t seen the circle since exiting with an apparent injury to her throwing arm 6 ⅔ innings into a shutout effort against Texas on April 24. The Cowgirls held Elish out of last Thursday’s opener at Florida State — “I just felt like we needed to protect her,” Gajewski said Tuesday — before she returned to the lineup and went 1-for-3 at the plate as OSU’s designated player in Game 2 on Friday.

“(It’s) a pretty significant injury to a tendon. Bicep. It’s real,” Gajewski said. “The fact that she can hit and do things, I’m like ‘Okay, well maybe it’s possible (that she pitches).’ You just don’t know. But I think that’s out there. She’s got this deal and it is what it is. It’s tough.”’

Back in the batter’s box, Elish returns a vital presence in the middle of the order for OSU as it prepares to face the Sooners’ best-in-the-nation pitching staff. But if the former national player of the year is not available in the circle, the Cowgirls will attempt to tackle OU's 9.5 runs-per-game lineup missing a pitcher with wins in each of her last nine starts.

Big 12 strikeout leader Kelly Maxwell is expected to start Thursday’s opener with graduate transfer Morgan Day next in line if Elish is unable to pitch. Day allowed two runs on two hits over 6.0 innings in a 2-1 loss at No. 3 Florida State on Friday.

Tatum Clopton represents another option for Gajewski and Co. The freshman sports a 3.89 ERA and last pitched on March 19.

Days out from the juicy Bedlam battle, Elish continues to throw in hopes of making a return to the Cowgirls rotation this week with the Big 12 Tournament looming ahead on March 13 and 14.

“We’ll see,” Gajewski said. “She threw yesterday. We’ll see how she bounces back here today.”

In addition to her throwing sessions, Elish’s rehab has also included a conversation with one of Gajewski’s former players, an orthopedic specialist who the seventh-year coach says once suffered a similar injury to Elish’s.

“I just kind of mediated the talk to give her a perspective of somebody who’s been through this,” Gajewski said. "You can (pitch through this). You may not be at the level. You may be. It’s a pain deal. It’s a new feeling. It’s all kinds of stuff. So we’re just kind of working through all of that.”

