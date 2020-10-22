Weekend TV highlights for Oct. 24-25

Saturday
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC – Oklahoma at TCU (Radio: KMOD-97.5)
11 a.m.;FOX23 — Nebraska at Ohio State
11 a.m.;ESPN – N.C. State at North Carolina
11 a.m.;SECN – Auburn at Mississippi
11 a.m.;ACCN – Syracuse at Clemson
11 a.m.;CBSSN – Mercer at Army
11 a.m.;BTN – Rutgers at Michigan State
11 a.m.;FS1 – Kansas at Kansas State
11 a.m.;FSOK – Florida State at Louisville
1 p.m.;ESPN2 – Tulane at UCF
2:30 p.m.; NBC – Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — Iowa State at Oklahoma State
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Teams TBA
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at Texas
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Purdue
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Houston at Navy
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Penn State at Indiana
2:30 p.m.;FSOK — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy
3 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Missouri
3 p.m.;ACCN — Ga. Tech at Boston College
4:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
6 p.m.;ESPN — South Carolina at LSU
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada
6 p.m.;FS1 – Utah State at Boise State
6:30 p.m.;ABC – Michigan at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.;BTN – Maryland at Northwestern
7 p.m.;ACCN – Virginia at Miami, Fla.
8 p.m.;ESPN2 – Cincinnati at SMU
8 p.m.;FS2 – New Mexico at Colo. State
9:15 p.m.;ESPN – Texas State at BYU
9:30 p.m.;CBSSSN – UNLV at San Diego State
9:30 p.m.;FS1 – Air Force at San Jose State
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open
Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship
5:30 a.m. (Sun.);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open
MLB
7 p.m.;FOX23 — World Series Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: TBA
7:30 p.m.;FSN -- Sporting KC at Colorado Rapids
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP
Sunday
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix
11 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400
1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: The SpringNationals
1:30 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
2:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
3:30 p.m.;NBC — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit
GOLF
5:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open
Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship
MLB
7 p.m.;FOX23 — World Series Game 5: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers (Radio: KYAL-97.1)
NFL
Noon;CBS — Pittsburgh at Tennessee
Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at Washington
3 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Denver
7:20 p.m.;NBC — Seattle at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton
2:30 p.m.;MLS — Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy
