Weekend TV highlights for Oct. 24-25
Weekend TV highlights

Weekend TV highlights for Oct. 24-25

2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

Saturday

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC – Oklahoma at TCU (Radio: KMOD-97.5)

11 a.m.;FOX23 — Nebraska at Ohio State

11 a.m.;ESPN – N.C. State at North Carolina

11 a.m.;SECN – Auburn at Mississippi

11 a.m.;ACCN – Syracuse at Clemson

11 a.m.;CBSSN – Mercer at Army

11 a.m.;BTN – Rutgers at Michigan State

11 a.m.;FS1 – Kansas at Kansas State

11 a.m.;FSOK – Florida State at Louisville

1 p.m.;ESPN2 – Tulane at UCF

2:30 p.m.; NBC – Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

2:30 p.m.;FOX23 — Iowa State at Oklahoma State

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Teams TBA

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Baylor at Texas

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Iowa at Purdue

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Houston at Navy

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Penn State at Indiana

2:30 p.m.;FSOK — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia State at Troy

3 p.m.;SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

3 p.m.;ACCN — Ga. Tech at Boston College

4:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

6 p.m.;ESPN — South Carolina at LSU

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at Nevada

6 p.m.;FS1 – Utah State at Boise State

6:30 p.m.;ABC – Michigan at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.;BTN – Maryland at Northwestern

7 p.m.;ACCN – Virginia at Miami, Fla.

8 p.m.;ESPN2 – Cincinnati at SMU

8 p.m.;FS2 – New Mexico at Colo. State

9:15 p.m.;ESPN – Texas State at BYU

9:30 p.m.;CBSSSN – UNLV at San Diego State

9:30 p.m.;FS1 – Air Force at San Jose State

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship

5:30 a.m. (Sun.);GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open

MLB

7 p.m.;FOX23 — World Series Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: TBA

7:30 p.m.;FSN -- Sporting KC at Colorado Rapids

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP

Sunday

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix

11 a.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400

1 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: The SpringNationals

1:30 p.m.;NBC — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

2:30 p.m.;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

3:30 p.m.;NBC — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit

GOLF

5:30 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open

Noon;GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Drive On Championship

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship

MLB

7 p.m.;FOX23 — World Series Game 5: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

NFL

Noon;CBS — Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Noon;FOX23 — Dallas at Washington

3 p.m.;CBS — Kansas City at Denver

7:20 p.m.;NBC — Seattle at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Southampton

2:30 p.m.;MLS — Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy

