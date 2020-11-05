Weekend TV for Nov. 7-8

Saturday
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.;NBCSN —Xfinity Series: West Valley 200
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10:30 a.m.;CBS — Air Force at Army
11 a.m.;ABC —West Virginia at Texas
11 a.m.;ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech
11 a.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
11 a.m.;ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas State at La. Lafayette
11 a.m.;FOX23 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
11 a.m.;FS1 — Michigan at Indiana
1 p.m.;FSN – Boston College at Syracuse
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Purdue at Wisconsin
2:30 p.m.;CBSNN – Fresno State at UNLV
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Florida vs. Georgia
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Texas Tech at TCU
3 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Arizona at Utah
3 p.m.;FOX23 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State
3 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
5 p.m.;FCSA – Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic
6 p.m.;ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
6 p.m.;NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame
6 p.m.;CBSSN – La. Tech at North Texas
6 p.m.;FS1 – Baylor at Iowa State
6:30 p.m.;ABC — Stanford at Oregon
6:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State
6:30 p.m.;SECN —Tennessee at Arkansas
7 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Virginia
7 p.m.;ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at California
9:30 p.m.;FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester United
8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United
11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United
TENNIS
4:45 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals
9:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals
Noon;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinals
5:15 a.m. (Sun.);TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles final
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup: Series Championship
GOLF
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship
NFL
Noon;CBS — Baltimore at Indianapolis
Noon;FOX23 — Carolina at Kansas City
3 p.m.;CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas
7:20 p.m.;NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 a.m.;NBCSN – Premier League: W. Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur
7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton
TENNIS
5:15 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles final
8 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles final
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!