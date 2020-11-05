 Skip to main content
Weekend TV for Nov. 7-8
Weekend TV highlights

Weekend TV for Nov. 7-8

Saturday

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.;NBCSN —Xfinity Series: West Valley 200

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10:30 a.m.;CBS — Air Force at Army

11 a.m.;ABC —West Virginia at Texas

11 a.m.;ACCN — Liberty at Virginia Tech

11 a.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

11 a.m.;ESPN — Michigan State at Iowa

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Duke

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Arkansas State at La. Lafayette

11 a.m.;FOX23 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

11 a.m.;FS1 — Michigan at Indiana

1 p.m.;FSN – Boston College at Syracuse

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Purdue at Wisconsin

2:30 p.m.;CBSNN – Fresno State at UNLV

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Florida vs. Georgia

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Kansas at Oklahoma

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Texas Tech at TCU

3 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Florida State

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Arizona at Utah

3 p.m.;FOX23 — Oklahoma State at Kansas State

3 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

5 p.m.;FCSA – Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic

6 p.m.;ESPN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

6 p.m.;NBC — Clemson at Notre Dame

6 p.m.;CBSSN – La. Tech at North Texas

6 p.m.;FS1 – Baylor at Iowa State

6:30 p.m.;ABC — Stanford at Oregon

6:30 p.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Ohio State

6:30 p.m.;SECN —Tennessee at Arkansas

7 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Virginia

7 p.m.;ESPNU — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at California

9:30 p.m.;FS1 —Washington State at Oregon State

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester United

8:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Leeds United

11:30 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United

TENNIS

4:45 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals

9:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Semifinals

Noon;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinals

5:15 a.m. (Sun.);TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles final

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup: Series Championship

GOLF

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship

NFL

Noon;CBS — Baltimore at Indianapolis

Noon;FOX23 — Carolina at Kansas City

3 p.m.;CBS — Pittsburgh at Dallas

7:20 p.m.;NBC — New Orleans at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 a.m.;NBCSN – Premier League: W. Bromwich Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

7:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton

TENNIS

5:15 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Doubles final

8 a.m.;TENNIS — Paris-ATP Singles final

