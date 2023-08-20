STILLWATER — In less than two weeks, OSU debuts its new defense.

Packed with versatile pieces and a new defensive scheme, defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo’s work will appear at the Power Five level for the first time in his career.

Here’s three stories from the defensive side as OSU makes its final adjustments before Sept. 2.

Teaching a strength of Bryan Nardo

“We want to play fast,” linebacker Xavier Benson said. “To play fast, you have to understand what you run. A lot of the guys are taking the time out of it, and Nardo’s trusting us and what we see.”

Since Nardo was hired to replace former defensive coordinator Derek Mason in January, the defense worked hastily to implement his 3-3-5 defense before the opening weekend.

OSU coach Mike Gundy said the defensive schemes will remain simple for now, instead leaning into players’ athletic abilities. In terms of the seven-month rebuild, a strong teacher — a strength of Nardo according to most on the team — was needed.

As for what makes Nardo successful, Benson weighed in.

“He’ll figure out a way to teach it you if it doesn’t click,” Benson said. “It’s not like he has only a few ways to teach certain things. Some people like sitting down, hearing it one time. I’m this person, you tell me one time, I see it one time, I’m cool.

“Some people like drawing it up, some people like getting the feel of it, and he’s good in all aspects of it.”

Cam Smith was ‘thrown into the fire’

Only two freshmen earned starts in OSU’s defense last season: Safety Kendal Daniels and cornerback Cam Smith.

Daniels’ starts were sprinkled throughout the season. But Smith’s came through necessity. After several injuries in the secondary and cornerback Jabbar Muhammad was briefly moved to safety, Smith recorded his first career start in a 41-34 comeback victory against Texas.

Another against Kansas and his final versus Wisconsin, meaning Smith appeared in all 13 of the Cowboys’ game last season. But did he expect as much work as he received?

“Not really,” Smith said. “We use the term, thrown into the fire. That was kind of my situation. I was just thrown into the fire.”

Smith finished the season with 22 tackles and two pass breakups, numbers likely to swell this season as he takes on a bigger role.

“Toward the end of the season, I started getting a little bit more comfortable,” the Little Elm, Texas, native said. “I feel like I’ve carried that over into fall camp.”

This offseason, Smith’s younger brother, Dylan, joined the program as a three-star cornerback.

Xavier Ross moved to DE

With considerable depth at defensive tackle, Nardo opted for some personnel changes along the line this summer. Xavier Ross, recruited as a tackle but moved to defensive end, is one.

At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Ross is the heaviest defensive end, according to OSU’s official roster.

“He looks 100% different now than he did at this time last year,” Gundy said. “He’s bigger, he’s developed himself, he’s competing. He understands it’s OK, it’s gonna be violent, there’s a lot going on, just keep fighting.”

Ross earned his first four career starts at the end of last season, finishing 2022 with two tackles for loss and 11 total tackles.