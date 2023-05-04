STILLWATER — Kenny Gajewski just wants to be in the top eight.

“We’re trying to be in the top eight when the Big 12 Tournament is done,” the Oklahoma State softball coach said. “That hasn’t changed. Do we want to win the conference championship in the tournament? Hell yeah. But I will trade all that to be in the top eight.”

That “top eight” is referencing the NCAA Women’s Softball RPI, a metric used to determine rankings based off wins and losses and factors in strength of schedule.

Currently, the Cowgirls rank fourth. Earlier in the season, they led all Division I softball programs in the metric. But for OSU, losers in seven of its last nine games, they have fallen several spots.

Still, the odds favor OSU landing within those parameters. Despite the losing streak — including most recently a 5-1 defeat to North Texas in Denton, Texas, on Wednesday — OSU remains in good standing.

The latest ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 ranks the Cowgirls No. 6 with a 41-10 record. All other major polls have the Cowgirls scattered throughout the top eight spots.

“We still have that in hand,” Gajewski said.

Even more significant, OSU can make a statement for their resume this weekend, when top-ranked Oklahoma comes to Cowgirl Stadium for the final regular season series of the year. Across three games, even one win likely solidifies OSU’s standing in the RPI. Two makes an even bigger argument. Lose all three, and things could get interesting.

“These will be the most watched games of the whole year, I would think,” Gajewski said. “They usually are. We’ve got the big ESPN crew, the World Series crew, so there will be a lot of eyes here.”

But what is the significance of finishing the regular season as one of the eight best schools? It would allow the Cowgirls to host not only a NCAA regional at Cowgirl Stadium, but a super regional the following weekend as well.

The Cowgirls accomplished this each of the last two seasons, finishing fifth in 2021 and seventh in 2022. Each time, they advanced to the Women’s College World Series.

OSU has still made it to Oklahoma City without hosting a super regional. In 2019, the Cowgirls earned the No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, eventually beating No. 4 Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida, to advance.

But the importance of hosting cannot be overstated.

“The stadium goes crazy, our fans are crazy, so that’s just momentum on our side,” OSU’s Chyenne Factor said. “When anything good happens or whatever, it’s our fans, we’re home, we’re comfortable and we’re in our own beds.

“That’s what we want to do. We want to be here.”

The postseason atmosphere surrounding Cowgirl Stadium is highly regarded by Gajewski and his team. This weekend, a taste of it will be present against the Sooners, where attendance records will likely be shattered.

“I know how special this place is,” Gajewski said of OSU’s softball stadium. “That hasn’t changed.”