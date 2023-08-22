Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Every week, Cole Birmingham rounds up as many offensive linemen as he can.

Oklahoma State’s veteran offensive lineman, Birmingham attends a yoga class set up by strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass each week. With him, as many offensive linemen he can score. After starting all 13 games for OSU in 2021 at left tackle, Birmingham tore his right ACL, missing all of last season.

“It took a toll on me,” he said. The 6-foot-5 tackle also torn all the ligaments in his left ankle during the first half of OSU’s opening game against Tulsa in 2020.

One of the more consistent attendees: Redshirt junior Jason Brooks Jr.

“It plays a big part,” Brooks said. “A lot of people don’t realize that until you get older, but if you start off young it’s going to do nothing but help. Especially as much as we move around, you have to stay loose.”

A Vanderbilt transfer, Brooks steps into a bigger role this season on OSU’s offensive line. After injuries led to him starting four games last season, Brooks routinely ranked as one of OSU’s most consistent offensive linemen, a trend he’s working toward extending into this season.

“Last year was his kind of stepping stone to start playing and get in the rotation,” redshirt senior Preston Wilson said. “Right when he did, he showed us that he’s a phenomenal player that definitely deserved to be part of this five.

“I feel like that is something we saw from the beginning.”

“The beginning” Wilson refers to is the offseason after OSU’s Fiesta Bowl win. The Cowboys were quiet in transfer portal recruiting – the opposite of this offseason – with Brooks, running back Deondre Jackson and defensive tackle Solomon Wright (the latter two no longer on the team) being the more notable additions.

After Brooks redshirted his first season under former Vandy coach and OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason, Brooks started once the next season before entering the portal. Across his two seasons, the Commodores combined for a 2-19 record.

“When I came in, I was looking for a new type of football,” Brooks said of his transfer. “The culture Mike Gundy’s been having for the past years, you know, he’s a veteran coach. That was something I saw that I was just like, ‘This guy knows what he’s doing. He knows how to get teams to the right places and teach them what needs to be done to get where we want to be.’”

Brooks, nicknamed Queso by a high school friend while playing the video game NBA 2K, battled to lock into a position on the line, starting at left and right guard and finishing the 2022 season with appearances at three different spots along OSU’s offensive line.

Throughout his college career, he’s played everywhere except center.

Brooks appears likely to start at left guard for OSU when they open the season against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2 after playing more than 500 snaps and grading as the OSU’s best run blocker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

One of the biggest priorities for Brooks and the group will be remaining healthy this season. Under offensive line coach Charlie Dickey, OSU bolstered its offensive line depth in the offseason to what many refer to as the deepest it's been in years.

The depth will benefit the group. Of course, the yoga helps, too.

