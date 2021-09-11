"We’re very average right now": Despite late surge vs TU, OSU offense still needs work

“We need to come together as coaches and kind of figure out, try to make a decision on who we really are offensively right now with our personnel and what direction to go to give us the best chance to score some more points,” he said.

Following the win, Gundy and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn pointed to two factors contributing to the lingering offensive woes: missing personnel and fledgling ground game.

Right guard Hunter Woodard (undisclosed) missed his second consecutive game, and veteran wide receiver Braydon Johnson (undisclosed) was absent Saturday, as well. When Tay Martin (ankle) exited on the opening series, Sanders was left with a set of underclassmen in the passing game.

Sanders linked well with freshman Jaden Bray, who caught a second-quarter touchdown and led the Cowboys with four catches for 84 yards, and found Green for the 16-yard fourth quarter score.

"To have them make the plays they did was huge," Dunn said of the freshman pass catchers. "... they stepped up at some critical times."

Despite the success of the newcomers, Sanders certainly missed his veteran targets in an offense that looked a half-step behind, and OSU felt the absences of Johnson and Martin, and Woodard too, in its blocking schemes.