'We’re chasers': Cowgirls returning to old mantra ahead of five-game set in Florida

The Cowgirls managed five runs from only six hits in the opener against the Sun Devils. They followed with a 3-for-24 effort at the plate in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Duke and went 7-for-26 in the win over Utah later in the day. An offense that averaged nearly six runs a game last spring eclipsed four only twice in OSU’s opening five games.

“I think everybody again was a little timid,” Alexander said. “A little unsure instead of just going out and hitting to the best of their abilities and being those great hitters that we all know that they are.”

More so than any one aspect of the Cowgirls’ game, Gajewski came away disappointed with the seeming complacency his team opened with. Alexander felt OSU lacked the “chip on our shoulder” that’s run through the program in recent seasons.

“We should be on edge,” Gajewski said. “Our dugout should be on point. We shouldn’t get beat in any area. And we did, in a lot of areas. We’ll get that fixed.”

The Cowgirls get their first crack rekindling that fire with five games in Florida this weekend, two weeks out from their home-opening series at Cowgirl Stadium beginning March 4.