'We’re chasers': Cowgirls returning to old mantra ahead of five-game set in Florida

STILLWATER — On Tuesday, thinking back on Oklahoma State’s 4-1 start over opening weekend in Tempe, Arizona, coach Kenny Gajewski was frustrated.
He wasn't especially bothered with the seventh-ranked Cowgirls’ lone loss to No. 14 Duke. On the whole, he wasn’t particularly upset with OSU’s hit-or-miss offense over the course of the opening weekend, either.
Instead, Gajewski’s lament hung on what he identified as his own “self-inflicted” error surrounding the Cowgirls’ hefty preseason expectations, one committed well before a pitch was even thrown at the Kajikawa Classic.
“I think for everybody it was easy to buy into ‘You’re the chased now,’” Gajewski said. “I think I made a big mistake by not being able to head that off and go ‘Wait a minute, we’re not the chased.’ We don’t have anything that somebody else wants, unless they want a ranking that’s meaningless this time of year. I think we all got caught up in that part of it.
“We’re the chaser. Until we get something that everybody in the country wants, we’re still chasing. I kind of missed that opportunity.”
That’s the mindset Gajewski aimed to reinstill within his program this week. This weekend at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational — with three games against opponents inside D1 Softball’s Top 25, including No. 6 Washington — offers OSU ample opportunity to chase.
Some of the preseason expectations Gajewski harped on came from the outside.
One of only five programs to reach the College World Series in each of the past two seasons, OSU came in at No. 3 in D1 Softball’s preseason top 25, the highest ranking in program history. Big 12 coaches picked the Cowgirls to finish second in the league, behind only defending national champions Oklahoma. Three OSU players — Hayley Busby, Miranda Elish and Kiley Naomi — were named preseason All-Americans.
But the noise came from within, too. Gajewski called this the “most talented team that we’ve assembled in our seven years,” on Feb. 7, the same day he set winning the program’s first College World Series as the stated goal for 2022. His players echoed the sentiment.
“We always say we’re just playing softball, it doesn’t matter who’s in the other dugout,” said fifth-year outfielder Chelsea Alexander on Tuesday. “I think with that hype … we kind of shied away from that a bit.”
Wins over host Arizona State, Utah, California Baptist and Missouri State, featuring strong pitching from redshirt junior Kelly Maxwell, transfers Miranda Elish and Morgan Day and freshman Tatum Clopton represented seemingly a good start to the 2022 campaign. But Gajewski felt OSU’s performances were lacking, especially at the plate.
The Cowgirls managed five runs from only six hits in the opener against the Sun Devils. They followed with a 3-for-24 effort at the plate in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Duke and went 7-for-26 in the win over Utah later in the day. An offense that averaged nearly six runs a game last spring eclipsed four only twice in OSU’s opening five games.
“I think everybody again was a little timid,” Alexander said. “A little unsure instead of just going out and hitting to the best of their abilities and being those great hitters that we all know that they are.”
More so than any one aspect of the Cowgirls’ game, Gajewski came away disappointed with the seeming complacency his team opened with. Alexander felt OSU lacked the “chip on our shoulder” that’s run through the program in recent seasons.
“We should be on edge,” Gajewski said. “Our dugout should be on point. We shouldn’t get beat in any area. And we did, in a lot of areas. We’ll get that fixed.”
The Cowgirls get their first crack rekindling that fire with five games in Florida this weekend, two weeks out from their home-opening series at Cowgirl Stadium beginning March 4.
“We just have to remember who we are and who this program is,” Alexander said.
"We’re chasers. We go and take our game to people.”