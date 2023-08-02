Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Across Mike Gundy’s 18 full seasons as head coach of Oklahoma State, only seven times have the Cowboys averaged more than five rushing yards per carry.

It’s an end result requiring equal parts efficient run blocking and talented tailbacks. And it’s a milestone redshirt sophomore Jaden Nixon aims to accomplish this season with the Cowboys.

“Even just in practice against our own defense,” Nixon said. “It starts with the little things, we all know that. If we can’t do it out there in practice, how are we going to do it in a game?”

The expectation comes less than a year after OSU posted its worst per-carry rushing performance since 2001. At 125.5 rushing yards per game last season, OSU ranked ninth in the Big 12 and 97th in the country.

Injuries played a part. Dominic Richardson missed three games. Dual-threat quarterback Spencer Sanders, a crucial part of OSU’s rushing attack, was bruised and battered late in the season. The offensive line wasn’t immune either.

But with the dismal performance still less than a year behind them, Nixon projects a quick turnaround. As the Cowboys open fall camp, a polished run game was prioritized by Gundy and the offensive staff throughout this offseason.

“In most cases, you get good at what you practice, and things you make a priority, you improve on,” Gundy said. “So I’ve asked our offensive staff to make it a point to improve in the running game, and I’m fairly confident that will happen.”

Those priorities came in the form of reconstructed run-blocking schemes deployed in the spring and designed primarily to help open up the run game. The return to tight ends and fullbacks was made in an attempt to assist, too.

But will it be enough to reach the group’s goal of five yards per carry?

Six of the seven times the Cowboys averaged five or more yards came before 2012. Either Dantrell Savage, Joseph Randle or Kendall Hunter finished as the leading rusher, aided by a Joe Wickline-coached offensive line that possessed the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2009 and 2011.

The outlier (2019) featured Chuba Hubbard gashing defenses for 2,094 yards, finishing eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting and pushing OSU to a 5.31 per-carry average.

This season, signs point to the Cowboys’ strategy being a running back by committee this season, though Nixon wouldn’t confirm that was the plan. Gundy said the position would be interesting to follow throughout fall camp as a pecking order is established because of the lack of experience.

The most accomplished back in the room is Michigan State transfer Elijah Collins, who managed 988 rushing yards in 2019, but hasn’t seen more than 70 carries in any of the following three seasons.

Beyond Collins and Nixon, talented sophomore Ollie Gordon returns after displaying his potential in 2022. Deondre Jackson, a redshirt sophomore who rushed for 134 yards on 32 carries last season, is no longer on the team, Gundy confirmed Wednesday.

Those three — the most likely candidates to earn the bulk of snaps this season — have combined to log 475 carries for 2,117 yards, a 4.45 career average.

“Unfortunately, that’s the one position that guys get hurt,” Gundy said. “They take direct hits from all different angles, very difficult position to play. So you would like to go into the season with four of them.”

Ideally, Gundy would prefer four options, but he sees OSU having three candidates, and one being brought along in the fall. That likely is Sesi Vailahi, a three-star freshman from Salt Lake City who rushed for more than 1,000 yards his senior season.

“We’re going to need all of us,” Nixon said. “We can’t just rely on one back to do it all this season. Running backs don’t last. If you just push one running back the whole season, it’s going to be hard by the end of the season. Body’s going to be broken down, it’s going to be hard for them to push through.”

Of those seven seasons with five-plus yards a carry, all but one involved a lead back. In 2006, Savage, quarterback Bobby Reid and tailbacks Keith Toston and Mike Hamilton all at least recorded 500 rushing yards, with Savage’s 820 leading the group.

As important as the running backs will be, offensive line success will be key in achieving the five yards per carry threshold. The Cowboys return most of last year's group that was decimated by injuries throughout the latter part of the year.

"I felt like I needed to become a more dominant run blocker," said offensive lineman Jake Springfield. "Last season, toward the end, we had our struggles in certain areas, but I feel like one of our big things we want to do this year is we want to lead the Big 12 in rushing.

"We plan to do that."

