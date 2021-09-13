"We now know our destination": Mike Gundy high on new-look Big 12 and what it means for Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — For a second consecutive Monday, Mike Gundy spent a chunk of his weekly press conference on the subjects of UCF, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Big 12 expansion.

A key difference from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13? As of Friday, those schools are now official future members of the conference, all four expected to join as soon as 2023 and no later than 2024, and the picture of what lies ahead for Oklahoma State is much more clear.

“I don’t want to speak for those other (Big 12) schools,” Gundy said. “But I know for Oklahoma State, the future’s a home run.”

Gundy continued with his vocal support Monday for the new-look Big 12, one still a few years away from taking full-shape. In the future conference counterparts, OSU’s head coach sees all the factors that made the four schools attractive newcomers to a post-Oklahoma and Texas Big 12.

Each brings new television markets with “viewership in different locations that we’ve never been in,” Gundy said. UCF — situated in Orlando with a student population over 70,000 — and a BYU fan base he said stretches “coast-to-coast” offer the promise of new followings, broader exposure and greater revenues. And on the field, each incomer has recent success it can point to.