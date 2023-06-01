OKLAHOMA CITY — Almost six hours after Oklahoma State’s opening game of the Women’s College World Series against Florida State was supposed to start, a dejected Kenny Gajewski walked into his postgame press conference.

“We didn’t play well in any facet of the game,” the eighth-year OSU coach said. “We didn’t pitch well. We didn’t play good catch. We didn’t get enough good at-bats.”

On a rainy Thursday night in Oklahoma City, the Cowgirls couldn’t muster any momentum in a game originally scheduled to be played at 6 p.m. before weather delays continued to push the game back. OSU would lose 8-0 in run-rule fashion against Florida State, falling into the loser’s bracket of the WCWS.

It’s the first time OSU was held scoreless since April 21 against Texas and the first time the Cowgirls were run-ruled since Feb. 18, 2022, against LSU.

OSU (46-15) falls to an elimination game Friday at 8:30 p.m. at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. The Cowgirls will face the loser of Washington or Utah — an opening round game scheduled for Thursday evening but moved to noon Friday after two weather delays.

The Cowgirls and Seminoles were initially supposed to start at 6 p.m. Thursday, but a weather delay pushed the first pitch back to 7:20 p.m.

After playing two innings, and the Seminoles (56-9) possessing an early lead after catcher Michaela Edenfield smashed a two-run homer, the game was again postponed to weather.

After returning, the Cowgirls opted to sit Kelly Maxwell — who allowed two runs in the first two innings — instead tossing freshman pitcher Kyra Aycock against the FSU offense.

“As the delay got longer, Kelly, her history, we know her history very well,” Gajewski said. “The more she sits, it doesn’t usually work out in her favor.

“You know, as far as Kyra goes, she’s thrown one inning in the last two weeks. That’s not enough. She’s a kid that the more she throws, the better that she’ll be.”

Aycock would finish allowing six runs, four earned, across 3 2/3 innings. Those two unearned runs came off errors committed by catcher Taylor Tuck and first baseman Micaela Wark.

It’s the first errors committed by the OSU defense this postseason.

“We looked like a JV team at times,” Gajewski said. “We took poor at-bats. We just weren’t clean. I don’t know why. I don’t have an answer.”

Sandercock finished with five innings of scoreless softball and allowed four hits. The right-handed pitcher struck out OSU leadoff batter Rachel Becker twice, only the third time this season Becker’s been retired multiple times via strikeout.

“I think you just never know what to expect when you’re going up to the plate against her,” Becker said. “You can’t really ever sit anything because she can throw a strike anywhere.”

FSU coach Lonni Alameda said of her ace: “I think she was lights out, and the defense was lights out. We just kept rolling. Getting more runs, like she said, allows you to be a little more aggressive in your pitch calling.”

FLORIDA STATE 8, OSU 0

Okla. St.;000;000;-;-0;4;2

Florida St.;201;401;--;8;7;1

Maxwell, Aycock (3) and Tuck, Schneidmiller (6); Sandercock, Leonard (6) and Edenfield. W: Sandercock (27-3). L: Maxwell (17-6). HR: FSU, Mudge (5), Edenfield (12).

