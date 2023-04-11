STILLWATER – It’s a play Oklahoma State practiced numerous times.

But after Oral Roberts’ Blaze Brothers hit an infield flyball that soared straight up, confusion was apparent for the Cowboys.

The pitcher, freshman Gabe Davis, tracked the ball dropping down toward him at the pitcher’s mound. Third baseman Tyler Wulfert ran in toward the ball, too. But the confusion led to a misplay, and the ball dropped on the infield grass.

A catch would have ended the inning. Instead it put two ORU runners in scoring position.

“Very inopportune time for that to happen,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said of the drop. “But, it did happen and it’s how you respond behind it that’s so critical, because it certainly extended the inning, gave them a chance, and they took advantage of it.”

The misplayed flyball put Brothers and Jacob Godman, who reached base the at-bat before, in scoring position with two outs. Two pitches later and ORU first baseman Jake McMurray blasted a single into right field, scoring the pair and giving ORU the lead.

After leading the Golden Eagles by three runs heading into the eighth, ORU would rally, scoring six runs – three of which came after the dropped pop-up – to defeat OSU 8-5 at O’Brate Stadium on Tuesday in Stillwater.

The Golden Eagles (24-10) have won 11 of the past 14 games against the Cowboys.

“Innings like where the team puts on 3-, 5-, 6-spot, whatever it is, there’s usually a couple components to it,” Holliday said. “There’s usually somewhere in there some free passes, a mistake on defense that creates the fourth or fifth out and a lot of time a homer.”

Tuesday’s top of the eighth inning had two of those. There was the defensive mishap, but before that came a three-run home run to right field by ORU second baseman Drew Stahl.

“I was just looking for something up in the strike zone,” Stahl said. “I’d gotten a lot of sliders tonight. (Davis) was throwing a little bit harder than the guys before, just put a good swing on it and was lucky enough it went out.”

The Cowboys (23-11) relied on eight pitchers in the loss, not allowing an arm to pitch more than two innings. Junior right-hander Ryan Bogusz tossed 33 pitches, the most by a Cowboy arm Tuesday.

“We tried to use them in doses today that would give us the best chance to win the game, but also have them available for the weekend,” Holliday said. We made our way through it pretty good, it just didn’t cap out the way we hoped.”

Holliday’s correct. Before the eighth, the Cowboys’ pitching staff combined to allow seven hits, two runs and combining for 10 strikeouts.

“One inning got away from us,” Holliday said. “This is a team game. The opportunity to score runs early in the game with a runner on second, nobody out, has to be improved upon. That’s something we need to do better.”

OSU shortstop Marcus Brown added: “We didn’t keep scoring runs. We let them back in the game, just wasn’t good overall baseball.”

OSU would threaten in the bottom of the ninth, with Roc Riggio hitting a double to move himself and Brown into scoring position with two outs. But, ORU closer Cade Denton finished his two innings of work without allowing a run, with David Mendham flying out for the final out.

“I got ahead on him pretty well and we knew if we got him in, he was going to be late on something, or he was going to hit something the other way,” Denton said. “After that last out I was just ready for our guys to get back on the bus.”

ORU 8, OSU 5

Oral Roberts;000;110;060;--;8;14;0

Okla. State;000;200;300;--;5;9;1

Caravalho, Widener (4), Kowalski (6), Isaacs (7), Denton (8) and Godman; Blake, O'Toole (3), Benzor (4), Hendry (5), Bogusz (6), Davis (8), Root (8). Stebens (9) and Adkison. W: Isaacs (5-0). L: Davis (0-2). Save: Denton (8). HR: ORU, Stahl (7); OSU: Benge (5)), Brueggemann (2). T: 3:16: A: 4,781.

