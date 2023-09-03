STILLWATER — Bryan Nardo made it an emphasis to go through the same pregame routine he’s done for the past 15 years.

Oklahoma State’s new defensive coordinator called his father and brothers when he arrived at the stadium. He wanted to sleep in the morning before and didn’t watch too much tape before the game.

Before OSU’s 27-13 win vs Central Arkansas on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium, Nardo’s first game coaching at the Division I level, he couldn’t help but notice the differences despite the consistency.

When he called his father, he was at the game in the stands. Rather than getting more sleep, his young son woke him up. And instead of preparing to coach in a stadium with just more than 1,200 fans in it at Gannon University, he walked through a crowd of 53,855 to get to Boone Pickens Stadium.

“(Ian) Edenfield, who was at California (PA) last year, so I coached against him, he was like, ‘Just like Gannon, coach,’” Nardo said. “Oh yeah, just like Gannon.

“Game day is game day. When you’re down on the field, and you look at your guys and watch how they walk around, you realize they’re playing the same game. It’s just a bigger crowd.”

Nardo said he wasn’t nervous, though OSU coach Mike Gundy thought he was. What the two agreed on is how they felt Nardo handled adversity, especially with how quickly he faced it.

Central Arkansas (0-1) took its first drive to OSU’s 10-yard line, after the Cowboys offense turned the ball over. The Bears threatened to take an early lead and did so twice before both would-be touchdowns were nullified with penalties.

OSU’s defense got its first of eight third-down stops to force Central Arkansas with a field goal, which cornerback Korie Black blocked — keeping the game at zero.

“It was a kind of a roller coaster of emotions, but I think I stayed pretty calm,” Nardo said. “I was pretty frustrated with it, then all of a sudden you have an ecstatic reaction. You go from having some of the worst-case scenarios to having the best-case scenario.”

On the five following possessions, the Cowboys defense responded, holding UCA scoreless and to 110 yards. The defense remained disciplined throughout, with no penalties outside the first drive, and Black forced a fumble and blocked another field goal to halt the Bears’ offense.

“I just read it,” Black said. “I beat them to it.”

Tackling was an issue, though. Missed tackles allowed the Bears to put together scoring drives in the second half. Central Arkansas running back ShunDerrick Powell took a number of runs into the third level of OSU’s defense, including one where he broke four tackles.

Through months of spring practices and fall camp, players never went full force and drove each other into the ground to avoid injuries. Nardo said tackling is about mentality, and no matter how much a player practices tackle technique, they have to be in the mindset to bring a ball carrier to the ground.

“I take pride in that,” said safety Kendal Daniels. “If the defense messes up, it’s on me. I don’t get down on myself when that happens, I’ll just go to the meeting room and figure it out… I just have to go out there and be better as a leader.”

With hiring Nardo, Gundy wanted to implement a 3-3-5 defensive scheme with the option for some four-down looks. But the Cowboys stayed in its base defense throughout. Gundy and Nardo wanted to use a “vanilla” defense to not overwhelm their players. Now that OSU has a game to look back on, it can learn more as the opponents get better week-by-week.

“Now we have it on film,” Nardo said. “We know what we can be. We know what we have to fix. Our guys responded the way they needed to respond.”