STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s losing skid continues.

On a Monday night where the Cowboys struggled offensively, Baylor took advantage – despite not having leading scorer Keyonte George – managing to defeat OSU, 74-68, on the road and balloon the Cowboys’ losing streak to five games.

Despite trailing by as many as 19 points in the second half and shooting 32% from the field, the Cowboys made a push in the final three minutes, stringing together a 15-2 run and eventually cutting Baylor’s lead to four with 35 seconds remaining.

Powered by John-Michael Wright scoring eight points in the final 1:13, OSU (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) had a chance, but a handful of shots from the Bears resulted in a BU victory.

The win accounts for Baylor's eighth-straight win in Gallagher-Iba Arena, dating back to 2016. It ties the longest streak of conference home losses set by Kansas State from 1971-78.

“I think our defense really prepared our offense in those moments,” Wright said of the late push. “Those last probably 7-8 minutes of the game kind of picked it up a little bit. We were able to get easier looks on offense.

Before those final seven minutes, the Cowboys offense struggled mightily during Monday’s contest in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

For the eighth time this season OSU shot under 40% from the field. Despite nabbing 22 offensive rebounds, the Cowboys notched 10 second-chance points.

Things didn’t go according to plan directly after tip-off either. The Cowboys would start the game missing their first seven shots from the 3-point line before eventually closing out the half shooting a struggling 4-of-18.

“Offensively, we kind of got warped a little bit,” Boynton said. “In the first possession, we got three really good looks, and we 0-for-3 to start the game. And it’s like, is it going to be one of those nights?”

Meanwhile, Baylor’s LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler would power the offense, combining for 28 points.

OSU finished Monday’s game making only nine shots on 32 attempts from three, with a third of the made shots coming in the final two minutes. It isn’t a one-off either. In the past three games, the Cowboys have combined for 16-of-74 from 3-point range, good for 21.5%.

Baylor (22-8, 11-6) sprung to a quick double-digit advantage, never allowing OSU to possess the lead during the duration of the game. The closest the Cowboys came was within three after a technical foul was called on the Bears’ bench and Caleb Asberry scored on his free-throw attempts halfway through the first half.

Despite the poor shooting, the Cowboys crashed the boards well, recording 22 offensive rebounds and 13 assists. Freshman guard Quion Williams mustered a new career-high in points (12) and minutes (28).

OSU star Kalib Boone was held to six points on 3-of-10 shooting.

“Obviously, we’re down we didn’t get the win,” said Wright on the frustration level. “But, we played against a good Baylor team. We’re still keeping our heads high. We’ve still got a lot to look forward to.”

Meanwhile, the Bears’ win knocks the Cowboys’ losing skid down to five-straight. Once projected as an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament by experts, OSU has since fallen to an 11-seed and Monday afternoon, experts projected them as the final team to make the field.

With this loss, OSU’s final chance to build a tournament-caliber resume comes Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, against Texas Tech and the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City the following week.

“You’ve got to approach this thing the same way after losing five in a row, as you do winning five in a row,” Boynton said. “And we’ve done both.”