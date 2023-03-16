STILLWATER — Earlier this week, Jacie Hoyt showed a picture to her team.

The first-year Oklahoma State coach displayed an image from the Cowgirls’ first home game this season. The recorded attendance: 1,517. She followed it up with a picture of the final home game, with a recorded attendance of 6,585.

“You want to talk about momentum, whether it’s the fact that we’re playing in the tournament, whether it’s our fan base, whether it’s the fact that Terryn Milton puts us on ESPN Sportscenter Top 10 recently, our brand is really strong right now,” Hoyt said.

After being picked ninth to finish in the Big 12, the Cowgirls thrived under Hoyt, earning a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament against Miami on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Bloomington, Indiana.

Regardless of how the Cowgirls perform in the tournament, this season serves as a strong foundation moving forward for OSU.

But what exactly is to be expected of OSU come Saturday?

Varying NCAA Tournament experience

The Cowgirls brought nine transfers into the program this season, spanning classes from sophomores to graduate students and locations from coast-to-coast.

With that comes an expansive amount of NCAA Tournament experience.

Of the four Cowgirls who remained from last year’s team, Kassidy De Lapp, Taylen Collins and Lexy Keys played on OSU’s 2021 tournament team, defeating Wake Forest in the first round. The trio combined for 19 points in the win.

Elsewhere, UT-Arlington transfers Claire Chastain and Terryn Milton played in the opening round of last season’s tournament, losing by seven to Iowa State. Anna Gret Asi, a sophomore Arizona transfer, reached the second round, where the Wildcats lost to North Carolina.

Others like forward Lior Garzon — who spent the past two seasons at Villanova — have seen the second weekend, reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 2020-21 and winning at least one tournament game in each season.

“I think we have a cool blend,” Hoyt said. “They kind of balance each other out and there is an excitement but also a maturity and a poise and a hunger there as well.”

Then, there are players who have never seen a postseason court. Naomie Alnatas, who followed Hoyt from UMKC, will play in her first NCAA Tournament after a six-year career. Macie James, Landry Williams and Makyra Tramble join Alnatas in making tournament debuts.

Chastain’s vocal leadership

In 29 games this season, Chastain is averaging 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and shoots 30.5% from the field, respectable numbers for the Cowgirls’ starter.

She’s hit somewhat of a slump recently, scoring no more than six points in the past four games and missed OSU’s Big 12 Tournament opener against West Virginia with an illness, before returning against Texas and playing sparingly.

Chastain said Wednesday she’s recovered from her illness, a full-go for OSU on Saturday.

Her importance goes beyond just the stat sheet. Chastain, is a player many of her teammates point to as a leader on the Cowgirls’ roster, earning her numerous nicknames such as “Mama Claire” in the locker room.

She says it’s helped elevate the Cowgirls down the stretch.

“That is what has separated us to get our success that we’ve had and now I think it’s more important than ever just to stick together, stay with each other through it,” Chastain said.

Other notes

• If the Cowgirls defeat Miami on Saturday it would be OSU’s 22nd win under Hoyt, setting a school record for most wins for a first-year head coach.

• Garzon’s 78 made 3-pointers is tied for first place on OSU’s single-season record book, one that will likely be broken Saturday with Garzon averaging three made threes a game.

• De Lapp moved into first place on the all-time list with 136 games played for OSU, passing Tiffany Bias and Liz Donohoe.

• The Cowgirls are 1-1 all-time against the Hurricanes.