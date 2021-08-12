'We got to know each other as people:' Meetings with Gundy prepare Martin for top receiver role

STILLWATER — A transfer to Oklahoma State only weeks before the 2020 season didn’t give Tay Martin much time to become acquainted with his head coach last fall.
So this offseason, Martin got to know Mike Gundy, and Gundy got to know him. In meetings sometime between the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl that closed the Cowboys' season and the start of fall camp last week, the two became familiar and discussed everything but football.
They talked about goals, plans after OSU and life. Martin — a veteran who arrived last August following three seasons at Washington State — often asked Gundy about his kids. Gundy, in turn, would ask Martin about his toddler, Reign.
“We got to know each other as people,” Martin said. “It really wasn’t football things. He knows I can play. I know he can coach. It was really just getting to know each other and building that relationship.”
It’s a relationship Martin plans to use as a foundation in 2021, when he’s expected to fill the sizable shoes of former Cowboy Tylan Wallace as OSU’s top receiver.
To meet those expectations, Martin has to rebound from an uneven 2020 campaign. The 6-foot-3 pass catcher from Houma, Louisiana, caught 15 passes for 149 yards with limited opportunities across eight games, yet still drew tempting interest from NFL scouts. But Martin chose not to go pro, instead opting for one more year at OSU.
“I just felt like I was leaving stuff on the table, if that makes sense,” Martin said. “I had more to prove to the scouts and to my fans and everybody who watches me play. I felt like I had more to prove.”
He’ll get plenty of chances to do that this fall.
The absence of the relationship he’s now formed with Gundy was far from Martin’s greatest hurdle in his debut season with the Cowboys.
During his time at Washington State, Martin played under Mike Leach, the current Mississippi State head coach who employs a notoriously simple playbook. Arriving inside a month of the Cowboys' first game in 2020, Martin never stood a chance of catching up on OSU’s expansive offense in-season.
“I was too far (behind), honestly, as far as the plays go,” Martin said.
His conditioning, as Martin admitted, also fell below the standard.
“He was not in shape to play in our offense last year until the bowl game,” Gundy said Thursday.
Against Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl, Martin delivered his finest performance as a Cowboy, catching six passes for 73 yards. The bowl game effort propelled Martin into the offseason, where he worked on both constraints that kept him from regular playing time in 2020.
Martin dived into the playbook during the winter and spring, absorbing the concepts and plays inside offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn’s offense, studies he views as beneficial in the near-term this fall, and also in his future with eyes on meshing into an NFL offense.
“I’m appreciative of the opportunity I’ve had to dial in that playbook and be ready for a season,” Martin said. “It's good experience.”
At Washington State, Martin had endured the “Leach Beach” — Leach’s offseason strength and conditioning program. It was nothing compared to what OSU’s strength and conditioning coach Rob Glass had in store this offseason. Now in what he called “the best shape of my life”, Martin has done enough to impress Gundy.
“He was really good in winter conditioning,” Gundy said. “And then these last three months — June, July and August — he’s been very mature. He’s going to give himself a chance to perform at a high level and make some money playing this game if he can stay focused and stay the course over the next four months.”
An offseason of playbook-scouring and conditioning has Martin ready to take the mantle from the last great OSU wide receiver.
And the conversations with Gundy have helped, too. The mutual respect gave Martin comfort in his surroundings and in Year 2 he’s ready to carve out a significant role in the OSU offense.
“As a player, you want to get to know your head coach,” Martin said. “It just makes you want to play better. It gives you a sense of urgency to know who you’re giving all you got for.”