'We got to know each other as people:' Meetings with Gundy prepare Martin for top receiver role

“I just felt like I was leaving stuff on the table, if that makes sense,” Martin said. “I had more to prove to the scouts and to my fans and everybody who watches me play. I felt like I had more to prove.”

He’ll get plenty of chances to do that this fall.

The absence of the relationship he’s now formed with Gundy was far from Martin’s greatest hurdle in his debut season with the Cowboys.

During his time at Washington State, Martin played under Mike Leach, the current Mississippi State head coach who employs a notoriously simple playbook. Arriving inside a month of the Cowboys' first game in 2020, Martin never stood a chance of catching up on OSU’s expansive offense in-season.

“I was too far (behind), honestly, as far as the plays go,” Martin said.

His conditioning, as Martin admitted, also fell below the standard.

“He was not in shape to play in our offense last year until the bowl game,” Gundy said Thursday.

Against Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl, Martin delivered his finest performance as a Cowboy, catching six passes for 73 yards. The bowl game effort propelled Martin into the offseason, where he worked on both constraints that kept him from regular playing time in 2020.